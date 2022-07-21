ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, IL

Dunlap’s Elle Sutter Excels in Two College Sports After Nearly Giving Up

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObJ8e_0goJKhFh00

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a long summer of workouts to get ready for a long year of sports.

That’s because Dunlap’s Elle Sutter is rare athlete. She plays two sports in college, soccer and basketball.

“Going in to college, I thought I was just going to try it out and at the end of the first year, I’d pick the one I liked better,” Sutter admitted.

Problem is at the end of that first at North Central College, she wasn’t sure she wanted to play either sport any more. The 2020-21 COVID season hit the former Dunlap High School standout hard.

College athletes were isolated on campus, athletic schedules were shortened and fans weren’t allowed to games. She was away from home and thought about giving up.

“I definitely thought about just stopping sports, going with my sister (Grace) and focus on school and other opportunities,” Sutter said of her twin sister who’s a student at Miami of Ohio. “Ending sports on a bad note would have been hard for me.”

She had plenty of heart to heart talks with family members.

“She was talking about, should I go back or not?” said her father Ed Sutter, a former NFL player. “I told her, ‘Here’s the thing, it’s not going to be worse. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be great, but it will be better than last year.’”

She decided to stay in school.

“After thinking about it, I wanted to stick it out with sports and see how it would go,” Elle Sutter said. “Give it one real year.”

Her perseverance paid off last year. Sutter was named first team all-conference in both soccer and basketball becoming the first athlete in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin history to accomplish that in the same school year.

Now she’s working hard to chase more history.

“I’s like to get All-American, it’s hard but it’s something I can do,” Sutter said. “I think winning a CCIW championship would be awesome because it’s never been done in our school history.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Player Creston Coleman Putting Together Manual Hoops Documentary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Manual basketball player Creston Coleman says he’s reminded of his high school basketball playing days nearly every day. “When you meet somebody outside of Peoria, outside of the state of Illinois and you tell them you’re from Peoria. The first response you get is Manual,” Coleman said. And that’s one […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Players Have Top 3 Finishes at Illinois State Amateur

WILMETTE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hinsdale’s Mac McClear held on to the lead and won the 91st Illinois State Amateur golf championship by three shots at Westmoreland Country Club on Thursday. McClear, who will enter his senior year at the University of Iowa next month, shot 68-77 on the final day to beat Morton’s Tommy Kuhl. […]
HINSDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Dunlap, IL
Sports
City
Dunlap, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Brady Whalen Keeps Chin Up in Third Season With Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brady Whalen knows what it’s like to be humbled. “You find out real quick if you love this game,” the Peoria Chiefs first baseman said. “It’s a grind being on long bus trips, getting banged up, going 0-for-4, having people yell at you in the stands.” Three years ago, the switch-hitting […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Washington Star Presents Camp Check to KB Strong Foundation

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alec Peters knows he is having a successful summer basketball camp. He knows by the size of the check he donates to the KB Strong Foundation. Peters, a former Washington star and current European professional basketball player, presented a check for $4,500 from his camp to help in the fight against […]
WASHINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#North Central College#Dunlap High School
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare & Illinois CancerCare announce new collaboration

OSF HealthCare and Illinois CancerCare are pleased to announce an enhanced collaboration, allowing both entities to better deliver world-class, personalized and comprehensive cancer care while advancing research and cancer technology capabilities for residents throughout the state of Illinois. OSF marked a new era in August of 2021 with the groundbreaking...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Gas under $4 draws lengthy line in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fast Stop gas station in Bloomington had a line of more than 20 cars Thursday afternoon, as customers rushed to take advantage of their low gas price. How low, exactly? Only $3.99 a gallon. “You’re seeing them all, they’re all in line. They sit out...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

IVC’s Kenna Wollard Heading to USA Volleyball Development Camp

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a rare sighting this summer. IVC senior Kenna Wollard back home, playing volleyball with her high school teammates. She was with her Grey Ghosts team for the high school summer league at Illinois Central College on Monday. This summer she’s traveled quite a bit. The competed with her club […]
CHILLICOTHE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Roanoke-Benson Senior Enjoying Challenging Golf Tests This Month

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — DJ Norman isn’t afraid of a challenge. And his golf schedule backs him up. Norman just finishing playing in an American Junior Golf Association event this week in Pekin. And now he’s getting ready for his first taste of the Illinois State Amateur. “I feel like I have two great events […]
ROANOKE, IL
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer coming to Peoria, Pekin

PEORIA, Ill. – A national discount retailer that’s quickly expanding will open up one location in Peoria soon, and one in Pekin not long after that. “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet” will open in the Willow Knolls Court shopping center sometime in September, with a grand opening date to be announced.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local Players Ready to Play Against Nation’s Top Junior Golfers

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some of the country’s top junior players will be in central Illinois for this week’s American Junior Golf Association tournament starting Tuesday at Pekin Country Club. In fact, 78 players from around the world will play in the 54-hole Renewal by Anderson Junior Open hosted by Pekin PGA Tour player D.A. […]
PEKIN, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jimmy’s Bar

Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Mason Minkel Enjoying Hot Summer of Golf

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It continues to be a great summer for Pekin’s Mason Minkel. It comes after a memorable spring where he led Heartland Community College to its first appearance at nationals. The Hawks finished seventh as a team and Minkel finished fourth individually at nationals. “I definitely did better than I thought. Making […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Area Juniors Chasing Leaders at AJGA Tournament in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There are three-way ties for the lead after the first round of the Renewal by Anderson Junior Open at Pekin Country Club on Tuesday. Winnetka’s John Creamean, Clarendon Hills’ Jack Inabit and Trip Sanfelippo of Wildwood, Missouri fired 3-under-69’s and share the lead of the American Junior Golf Association event. Three local players: Peoria’s Weston Walker, Pekin’s Carter Stevenson and Roanoke’s DJ Normal each shot 73 in the opening round.
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
888
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy