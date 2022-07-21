Dunlap’s Elle Sutter Excels in Two College Sports After Nearly Giving Up

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a long summer of workouts to get ready for a long year of sports.

That’s because Dunlap’s Elle Sutter is rare athlete. She plays two sports in college, soccer and basketball.

“Going in to college, I thought I was just going to try it out and at the end of the first year, I’d pick the one I liked better,” Sutter admitted.

Problem is at the end of that first at North Central College, she wasn’t sure she wanted to play either sport any more. The 2020-21 COVID season hit the former Dunlap High School standout hard.

College athletes were isolated on campus, athletic schedules were shortened and fans weren’t allowed to games. She was away from home and thought about giving up.

“I definitely thought about just stopping sports, going with my sister (Grace) and focus on school and other opportunities,” Sutter said of her twin sister who’s a student at Miami of Ohio. “Ending sports on a bad note would have been hard for me.”

She had plenty of heart to heart talks with family members.

“She was talking about, should I go back or not?” said her father Ed Sutter, a former NFL player. “I told her, ‘Here’s the thing, it’s not going to be worse. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be great, but it will be better than last year.’”

She decided to stay in school.

“After thinking about it, I wanted to stick it out with sports and see how it would go,” Elle Sutter said. “Give it one real year.”

Her perseverance paid off last year. Sutter was named first team all-conference in both soccer and basketball becoming the first athlete in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin history to accomplish that in the same school year.

Now she’s working hard to chase more history.

“I’s like to get All-American, it’s hard but it’s something I can do,” Sutter said. “I think winning a CCIW championship would be awesome because it’s never been done in our school history.”

