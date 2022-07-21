ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion ban blocked by judge; what to expect

By Ariel Salk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A state district judge ruled Thursday to block trigger laws that ban nearly all abortions, allowing all three abortion clinics in Louisana to schedule new appointments. State Judge Donald Johnson ruled with abortion rights advocates, allowing the procedure to continue until the lawsuit...

