Sacramento, CA

One injured, four homes damaged by fire in Sacramento

By Greta Serrin
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured and four homes were damaged by a fire in north Sacramento on Thursday, authorities said. The fire started on the 700 block of Los Lunas Way, which is just off of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Fire Department...

www.kcra.com

KCRA.com

Man rescued from American River, airlifted to hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from the American River and airlifted to the hospital on Sunday, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 24, 2022. He was pulled from the river near Camp Pollock after being under the water for over three minutes, the Sacramento Fire Department said on social media.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns Large 3-Story Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters battled a large house fire in Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. There were reports of heavy fire in the garage and first floor that extended into the attic, firefighters say. The home had an “unconventional floorplan”, including a basement, and presented several challenges for crews, but they were able to knock it down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
FOX40

Fire burns two acres of vegetation near the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters have responded to vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail. According to the tweet the fire is approximately two acres. As of 1:50 p.m. there have been no reported injuries or structures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 dead and two others hurt in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Sacramento. Law enforcement says just after 3 p.m Saturday an 82-year-old driver was going north on Stockton Blvd. when they decided to make a left turn onto McMahon Drive. At this time, according to law enforcement, a 29-year-old driver in a Toyota Rav 4 "ran the red light, veered right and struck 3 pedestrians."
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Pulled From American River Near Camp Pollock

SACRAMENTO – A man was pulled from the Sacramento River on Sunday after being submerged for a few minutes. The Sacramento Fire Department says the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was brought out of the river by bystanders near Camp Pollock. They performed CPR on him until Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene and took over life-saving measures. The man was flown by a Sac Metro Fire helicopter to a trauma facility. His condition is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fires Break Out In The Sacramento Area

Several fires broke out in Sacramento on Saturday. One fire broke out at a trailer in Old Sacramento. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 Block of Dixieanne Ave. A trailer behind a commercial business along with other outbuildings caught fire, firefighters say. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to commercial businesses and fully extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. The second fire happened in a field in West Sacramento near Marshall road and Martinique street. Firefighters quickly put the fire out. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A third fire broke out at a large home in Sacramento earlier on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened at a three-story home on Marmith Avenue near Garfield Avenue and Arcade Creek Park. No injuries were reported. The cause of that fire is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect in Modesto hotel homicide arrested

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Modesto Police Department, detectives arrested Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, for the homicide of Diasia Sease, 22, on Saturday. On July 22, 2022, Sease was found dead from a gunshot wound in her hotel room at the Best Western...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of “rap video”

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KCRA.com

Oak Fire spreads smoke north into the Tahoe area

A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in music video shooting, Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after being shot on the scene of a music video, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department (FPD). Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday night, FPD responded to calls of a shooting near...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.

Sacramento police were no stranger to the tidy Victorian at 1426 F Street. As they went up the steps of the blue-green home on Nov. 11, 1988, a miniature windmill turned lazily in the neat, flower-filled front yard and birds chirped from a decorative wishing well. The officers knocked, and a slight, white-haired woman in coke-bottle glasses opened the door: the landlady, Dorothea Puente.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA

