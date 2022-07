(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo has a new leader when it comes to its future in the business world. The City recently hired Casey Sanders-Berglund as Economic Development Manager. In this role, Sanders-Berglund serves as an advocate for local businesses to build strong relationships, facilitates business retention and expansion and performs new business development. She will also work to help businesses connect with incentive programs and assist developers in accessing City services.

