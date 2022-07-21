ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Some Summertime family fun on this one-tank trip to Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence

By Mike Randall
 3 days ago
CLARENCE, NY (WKBW-TV) — If you are looking for a fun family place that's not too far away you should check out the Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence. According to owner Charlene Spoth "Everybody loves it from toddlers to grandmas and grandpas, they just have a good time."

Th farm features lots of critters including chickens, turkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits and several ponies. Charlene says "We're very animal oriented. So you get up close and personal with the animals, you get to touch them and pet them."

A highlight for the kids is a pony ride and there are lots of other activities as well including hayrides and a bounce pad. According to Charlene the popular sunflower field will be in full bloom soon.

There is a snack bar that serves hot dogs and hamburgers. You should follow their Facebook page to be updated on the many events that take place at Kelkenberg Farm.

Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence 9270 Wolcott Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032 Follow on Facebook and check out their website.

