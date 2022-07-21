ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Accused rapist of Ohio 10-year-old that had to get abortion indicted

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago
According to NBC4i, The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday.

Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes was previously arrested after police took a DNA swab from him when he confessed about the crime, according to an affidavit.

The indictment against Fuentes states that he raped the victim two separate times: once between January 1 and May 11, and the other on May 12. Tyack went added on that the victim was actually nine when the two sexual assaults happened.

