Ohio State

Ohio's new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

By Nia Noelle
 3 days ago
Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight.

Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there have been 51,075 new cases in just two weeks. The jump in cases week-to-week was not as dramatic as July 14, however, when https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/2G7u2/1/”>Ohio saw a nearly 30% increase.

Prior to the last two weeks, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates.

