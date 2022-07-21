ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YouTube says it will start removing misinformation about abortion

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUZFr_0goJIvR300

( The Hill ) – YouTube on Thursday said it will begin removing content that spreads misinformation about abortion safety or gives instructions for unsafe abortion procedures.

The social media and video sharing platform will also launch an information panel it will attach to videos to provide context about abortions from local and global health authorities on videos discussing abortion.

In a Twitter thread , YouTube’s press account said the company relies “on published guidance from health authorities” as users upload videos and discuss abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned the nearly 50-year constitutional right to abortion.

“We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies & products as real world events unfold,” the company wrote.

YouTube already has misinformation policies in place for COVID-19, elections and vaccines as it seeks to curb the spread of harmful content and disinformation.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, around half of all states have sought to ban or severely restrict access to abortion.

The restrictions have led to fears that women may turn to more dangerous ways to terminate pregnancies.

Posts on TikTok and other social media platforms have spread information about toxic herbs posters say could end pregnancies, with medical professionals saying they have seen an increase in such posts since Roe was overturned, according to Bloomberg.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention runs a webpage with information about reproductive health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Body found along road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found early Sunday morning along the road in Greenville County. Deputies responded to Worth Street near Palmetto Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a body lying in the road unresponsive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Unsafe Abortion#The Supreme Court#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
WNCT

Kinston police: Two killed in three separate shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings that happened early Monday. Two people were killed in the process, officials said. On Monday at around 4:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near the intersection of Adkin Street...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family still optimistic despite setbacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carnie Hedgepeth family remains optimistic about his progress despite some recent setbacks. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the family said Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director, hasn’t spoken but “continues to open his eyes often, and for longer periods of time. He has also had several instances in which he moved his lips and mouth as if he were trying to speak.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How I got my student loans forgiven after 28 years: A teacher’s story

(NerdWallet) – After 28 years of payments, high school history teacher Dawn Snowden-Frost had a bleak outlook on her student loan debt, which had ballooned over the decades into six figures. “I always thought, ‘I’m going to die with these loans’,” says Snowden-Frost, who teaches at Burbank Unified School...
BURBANK, CA
WNCT

Hearing begins on status of Onslow County Schools board member

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The public hearing began Monday into the future of current Onslow County Schools board member Eric Whitfield. Onslow County Schools set up the hearing in the main meeting room of the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center, located at 261 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville. Brett Anderson, Chief Communications Officer with Onslow County Schools, said in a memo to the media the meeting will not be one held by the Onslow County Schools board. There will be no opportunity for public participation.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two suspects wanted in Greenville carjacking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday afternoon. GPD Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Duck Thru at 14th Street and Charles Boulevard. The victim said two masked men approached, assaulted him and took off with his car.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy