The heat returns, a sizzling weekend, then rain next week

Clear tonight with a low of 69. Mostly sunny and 92 Friday.

A one day break from heat indices topping 100, but the 90s and 100 plus heat indices return Friday. The upper 90s can be expected Saturday and Sunday and it’s likely we’ll see a Heat Advisory, at minimum. Far northern and northeaster sections my see scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

A frontal boundary heading in Monday looks to stall and this keep rain chances going Monday through Thursday, at least. Thunderstorms may mix in Wednesday and Thursday.

The front should stay south of the Wabash Valley giving us relief from the brutal heat, more seasonal 80s can be expected, though muggy nights will persist.

