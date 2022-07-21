ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The heat returns, a sizzling weekend, then rain next week

By Dan Reynolds, Meteorologist NWA
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ip3Gt_0goJIq1Q00

Clear tonight with a low of 69. Mostly sunny and 92 Friday.

A one day break from heat indices topping 100, but the 90s and 100 plus heat indices return Friday. The upper 90s can be expected Saturday and Sunday and it’s likely we’ll see a Heat Advisory, at minimum. Far northern and northeaster sections my see scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

A frontal boundary heading in Monday looks to stall and this keep rain chances going Monday through Thursday, at least. Thunderstorms may mix in Wednesday and Thursday.

The front should stay south of the Wabash Valley giving us relief from the brutal heat, more seasonal 80s can be expected, though muggy nights will persist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Mysterious dead animal found in Noblesville woman’s backyard

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville woman is confused after she stepped into her backyard Tuesday to find a dead animal in which she could not identify. “We found it Tuesday night in our baby pool,” said Michelle Havlik. “Our dog took it out of the pool and dropped it on the ground.”
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Dangerous heat continues for millions of Americans

Oppressive and dangerous heat will continue to threaten millions of Americans across the U.S. According to FOX Weather, 77 million people were under heat alerts to start the weekend. Mid-summer heat is expanding eastward, with new daily record high temperatures projected to be set, according to the National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

The Sullivan City Pool makes its long-awaited return

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Sullivan City Pool officially opened up to the community on Saturday. The Sullivan City Pool has many new features since it was last open to the public in 2017. Features include sun decks, rock walls, and much more. This project was made possible by READI Grant funds as well as […]
SULLIVAN, IN
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect all weekend

Welcome to day five of our heat wave! It'll be uncomfortably hot all weekend, but Sunday will definitely feel the worst.Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.Like yesterday, dew points will mix out a bit later on, so heat indices will only be a few degrees higher. Still, it'll feel plenty humid. A late day storm can't be ruled out in the mountains far north and west. There will be some relief at the beaches, but still hot with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.Web Extra: Summer safety tips to beat the heatIt'll...
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy