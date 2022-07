Breezy may want to steer clear of Texas and not because of the record-breaking temperatures. Houston activist, LeJuan Bailey, is heated that Brown decided not to perform at the last minute during the soundcheck for a show. He agreed to take the stage at a benefit concert on March 19th to aid in acquiring donations for Texans who were adversely affected by Hurricane Ida. Sis is so hot that she plans to take legal action against CB for breaking their agreement. She stated that she reached out to his team repeatedly but her attempts to resolve the matter were ignored.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO