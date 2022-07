Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden is adding more civil rights prosecutors at the district and superior court levels due to rising levels of hate crimes. The announcement Monday stated that the decision was after there were “four organized white supremacist actions in Boston this year, a neo-Nazi group protest at the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston last year, recent Supreme Court decisions that have roiled the nation and the likelihood of future controversial decisions, the coming mid-term and presidential elections, and statistics showing rising levels of hate crimes across the nation.”

