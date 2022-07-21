ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hikers adjust as Phoenix closes trails due to excessive heat

Cover picture for the articleThe trails were closed as an Excessive Heat...

AZFamily

Storms hit parts of Arizona, rain expected overnight in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
ABC15 Arizona

Valley sees dust storm and flooding Sunday

Some areas south of Phoenix were flooded after some brief showers Sunday morning. SR238 was closed after a few cars stalled while trying to pass through floodwaters. "It's a dry, dry reservation. You know, we hardly get rain and when we do, it ends up like this. We love it," says one Sweetwater resident.
KTAR.com

State Route 87 fully reopens north of Mesa after monsoon storm cleanup

PHOENIX — State Route 87 north of Mesa fully reopened Sunday after a weeklong closure due to cleanup from a monsoon storm, officials said. The northbound portion of the East Valley freeway closed July 17 at Shea Boulevard due to downed power lines, while the southbound lanes were closed from McDowell Road to Shea Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Scorpions in Arizona: Hot weather, monsoon activity are making these critters more active

PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather for Sunday with storms expected

Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash. A vigil was held Saturday night, remembering one of those killed in a car crash Friday morning at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Investigators follow a new lead to a...
LIVE: Several days of monsoon activity on the Valley forecast

ARIZONA, USA — Heavy rains, flooding and strong winds are creeping in across the state into Sunday evening. After rain and flooding were contained to mostly northern Arizona on Saturday, monsoon rains are covering most of the state including the Valley. Flood watches and warnings are in place across the state.
Flood Watches issued for 14 Arizona counties: Live radar, updates

A Flood Watch has now been issued for 14 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state. Maricopa, Pinal County: Until 5 a.m. on July 27. The county's weather advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima,...
Infant hospitalized after submersion incident at a hotel pool

PHOENIX — An infant was taken to the hospital after a submersion incident at a hotel pool near Interstate 17 and Yorkshire Drive. Officials say the infant was already out of the pool and breathing before firefighters arrived. Police say the infant was under water for a short time,...
Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Strong storms are underway in the mountains this Saturday, while the monsoon is getting ready to ramp up in the deserts of the state soon. Thunderstorms this afternoon are most numerous across the mountains of Northern and Eastern Arizona, where plenty of lightning and heavy rain is ongoing. A Flash Flood Warning, which means flash flooding is either happening or imminent, has been issued for the Pipeline burn scar area near Flagstaff until 5:30 p.m. At least an inch of rain has fallen in that area already Saturday afternoon.
Vine Tavern closes its doors in Tempe, plans to move to Ahwatukee

TEMPE, Ariz. — An iconic restaurant in Tempe is closing its doors after 36 years. Vine Tavern and Eatery on Apache Boulevard and Rural Road welcomed their final customers on Saturday before closing and relocating to Ahwatukee. "It means different things to different people," owner Trent Roberton said. "It...
First Alert Weather: Storm chances ramp up across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for an active stretch of weather across Arizona with rain, wind, lightning, and possible flooding coming our way!. Across the state, we’re seeing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day. A few spots in the Valley picked up measurable rainfall this morning. We’re calling for a “First Alert” weather day on Sunday and Monday as storm chances ramp up. Right now, storm chances are in the 60% range on Sunday night and Monday.
Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
Travel the World with These Three West Valley Restaurants

As the food scene grows throughout the Valley, the west side of Phoenix continues to surprise customers with mouthwatering dishes from across the globe. Check out these three unique places to have your next meal. Get a Taste of India at India Garden. India Garden is one of the only...
