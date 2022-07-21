Hikers adjust as Phoenix closes trails due to excessive heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
Some areas south of Phoenix were flooded after some brief showers Sunday morning. SR238 was closed after a few cars stalled while trying to pass through floodwaters. "It's a dry, dry reservation. You know, we hardly get rain and when we do, it ends up like this. We love it," says one Sweetwater resident.
PHOENIX — State Route 87 north of Mesa fully reopened Sunday after a weeklong closure due to cleanup from a monsoon storm, officials said. The northbound portion of the East Valley freeway closed July 17 at Shea Boulevard due to downed power lines, while the southbound lanes were closed from McDowell Road to Shea Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.
Family and friends hold vigil for father killed in west Phoenix crash. A vigil was held Saturday night, remembering one of those killed in a car crash Friday morning at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Investigators follow a new lead to a...
ARIZONA, USA — Heavy rains, flooding and strong winds are creeping in across the state into Sunday evening. After rain and flooding were contained to mostly northern Arizona on Saturday, monsoon rains are covering most of the state including the Valley. Flood watches and warnings are in place across the state.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s an active morning across the state with storms moving through the Valley capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and blowing dust. Because of this and more storm threats throughout Sunday, we’re issuing a First Alert Weather Day!. Look for a high of...
More than 85 million Americans are under heat alerts to start the weekend as record high temperatures have become deadly in Pennsylvania and altered the 2022 New York City Triathlon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Sunday night in parts of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia,...
A Flood Watch has now been issued for 14 Arizona counties as storms are expected to bring heavy rain, wind and lightning across the state. Maricopa, Pinal County: Until 5 a.m. on July 27. The county's weather advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima,...
PHOENIX — An infant was taken to the hospital after a submersion incident at a hotel pool near Interstate 17 and Yorkshire Drive. Officials say the infant was already out of the pool and breathing before firefighters arrived. Police say the infant was under water for a short time,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
PHOENIX — When Kristen Keim first saw a horse standing in the water of the Arizona Canal, she didn’t think much of it. Keim was removing moss from an area of the canal on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community on a typically hot summer day on July 9 in the Valley.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Strong storms are underway in the mountains this Saturday, while the monsoon is getting ready to ramp up in the deserts of the state soon. Thunderstorms this afternoon are most numerous across the mountains of Northern and Eastern Arizona, where plenty of lightning and heavy rain is ongoing. A Flash Flood Warning, which means flash flooding is either happening or imminent, has been issued for the Pipeline burn scar area near Flagstaff until 5:30 p.m. At least an inch of rain has fallen in that area already Saturday afternoon.
TEMPE, Ariz. — An iconic restaurant in Tempe is closing its doors after 36 years. Vine Tavern and Eatery on Apache Boulevard and Rural Road welcomed their final customers on Saturday before closing and relocating to Ahwatukee. "It means different things to different people," owner Trent Roberton said. "It...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for an active stretch of weather across Arizona with rain, wind, lightning, and possible flooding coming our way!. Across the state, we’re seeing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day. A few spots in the Valley picked up measurable rainfall this morning. We’re calling for a “First Alert” weather day on Sunday and Monday as storm chances ramp up. Right now, storm chances are in the 60% range on Sunday night and Monday.
New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
As the food scene grows throughout the Valley, the west side of Phoenix continues to surprise customers with mouthwatering dishes from across the globe. Check out these three unique places to have your next meal. Get a Taste of India at India Garden. India Garden is one of the only...
