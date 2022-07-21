ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJkNF_0goJH4DM00

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses.

Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative.

When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the bus’s first, six-week round of testing. Raleigh County Schools will follow soon after, as they are slated to test an electric bus around Christmas time.

“They pollute less. They’re more reliable. And they help keep our air clean,” said Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “We’re focusing here on West Virginia because we know the school districts have a lot of concerns with their fleets aging, and this is an opportunity to give them a boost.”

The EPA is encouraging school districts to apply for the electric school bus program, and 35 of the 50 school districts in the state already meet the requirements to be named a priority district.

Mark Nestlen of GreenPower, the company that will be manufacturing the buses in South Charleston starting August 1st, said if their applications are selected, the school districts won’t have to spend any extra money.

“If you apply, and you are awarded the grant, you will get $375,000 to buy a Type-D school bus. This bus costs $375,000. So in other words, you’re going to get that bus for free from the federal government,” Nestlen told 59News.

Districts that are selected can opt for up to 25 electric buses, and will also receive additional funds to build charging infrastructure.

Ortiz also said in addition to saving school districts thousands of dollars on gas, the buses can even provide a health benefit to students with respiratory issues like asthma.

“When buses are queued up, in a schoolyard, that’s 30 or 40 buses. So even in a rural area that can be a concentration of pollution that can aggravate kids that have asthma or other conditions,” said Ortiz. “So the clean school buses are a way that kids can have a healthy environment.”

The deadline for school districts to apply for the program is Friday, August 19th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 11

Jeff Sandlin
3d ago

They are here and the Article states they are better for the environment Except it takes fuel to charge and destroying the planet by Mining for lithium and then the disposal of the Bad Or used battery WILL be a huge issue🤡🌍💩

Reply(1)
9
Jeff Thomson
3d ago

Bad idea. Lithium fires are terrible. Can't extinguish them. How often are school busses involved in collisions ? Would not want my children on them.

Reply
6
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Schedules Pair of Upcoming Stops in Harrison County

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Harrison, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm...
PRESTON, CT
WVNS

Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity in West Virginia

UPDATE JULY 24, 7:17 P.M. — Earlier in the day, over 8,000 homes served by First Energy in West Virginia were without power. As of 7:17 p.m., First Energy’s outage map shows 4,222 West Virginian customers are without power. UPDATE: JULY 24, 5:35 P.M. — As of 5:35 p.m., First Energy’s outage map shows 4,811 […]
ENVIRONMENT
Metro News

Raleigh County Schools seeking federal funds for electric school buses

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A top EPA administrator is urging West Virginia school districts to apply for federal funds available for electric-powered school buses. EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz was in Raleigh County Thursday to promote the grant program that makes available $500 million available to school systems across the country.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh County, WV
Cars
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Raleigh County finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year Award

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced 10 finalists, one of whom is a Raleigh County native, for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers is done in order to bring honor to the profession, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDOH named employer of the year by Marshall University

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences recently named the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) as their Employer of the year!. The recognition was due to close relationships between the WVDOH and Marshall University, which was able to get their students hiring...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Ortiz
Lootpress

GreenLight Dispensary opens in Beckley

Beckley – The legalization of medical marijuana has led to the rise of dispensaries throughout the state. Beckley has added another to aid those in need. GreenLight Dispensary opened its latest location on Robert C. Byrd Drive Saturday afternoon, offering a limited array of products including flowers, concentrated oil and cartridges for those with an eligible medical card.
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Safe haven laws in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A child abuse case we told you about earlier this week has sparked conversation about safe haven laws in West Virginia. The case involves a Westover mother who is accused of zipping her newborn child in a backpack and placed it in a crawlspace of her home.
WESTOVER, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies chase man through two counties

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led officers through Boone County and into Kanawha County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle committing multiple violations. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled through Boone County and into Kanawha County.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley pools to close for several days

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Beckley pools will close over the next several days due to unforeseen circumstances. According to a release from the City of Beckley Events Committee, both the Black Knight and Sharon Dempsey Memorial (New River) Pools will experience unanticipated closures to varying degrees throughout the remainder of the month.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Rural Area#Pollution#Vehicles#Traffic#Greenpower Motor Company#Raleigh County Schools
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor adds Ohio and Marshall counties to Communities In Schools program

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced that schools in five new counties across West Virginia are being added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program. Communities in Schools works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Schools provides activities for students at local parks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Schools are known to be the staples of communities- and it’s important they remain active in them. In Mercer County, schools are providing students the chance to continue to learn with fun activities. This is a part of the school system’s community outreach program. How it works is buses travel throughout the county […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
WVNS

More shots fired reported in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Dispatch, there were shots fired near Majorcrest Road and Littlesburg road in Bluefield on Sunday night, July 24, 2022. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. No injuries were confirmed due to the shots fired report. Anyone with any information regarding this report of […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia: No COVID deaths, but active cases jump up

CHARLESTON — No deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported on Friday, but active cases rose by more than 130 since Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Hospitalizations statewide also jumped up by 26 between Thursday and Friday, according to the department. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

Woman hit by train identified

PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Carrie Lee Adkins, 30, of Paint Creek, WV. ORIGINAL: A woman died when she was hit by a train Sunday morning according to Kanawha County Deputies. Deputies said the woman was walking on the train tracks in Pratt W.Va....
PRATT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report six more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Six more deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of an 83-year-old woman from Boone County, an 80-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 62-year-old man from Summers County, a 79-year-old man from Ohio County, a 78-year-old woman from Randolph County and a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy