Search ongoing for missing 76-year-old man

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Boundary County Search and Rescue was activated Thursday morning at 10:31 a.m. to respond to a report of a missing man in the vicinity of Deep Creek Loop in Boundary County.

Search crews and law enforcement officers have been conducting a search for 76-year-old Robert Wayne Swindle who was last seen around 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Swindle is described as a Caucasian male with partially balding white hair and full beard, 6’1” in height and weighing 160-175 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans and possibly a t-shirt. He may be shirtless and shoeless.

Search crews are not currently asking for search volunteers; however, if anyone has any information about the location of Swindle, call Boundary County Dispatch at 208-267-3151, extension 0 OR 911.

