BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) – Children at the Bement Fire Station eagerly learned how to stop bleeding from cuts and wounds as part of the Stop The Bleed program. “For little kids it can be scary to see themselves bleed or somebody else bleeding so hopefully it gives them some comfort in knowing that they know how to stop the bleed in case of an emergency,” Bement firefighter Kiersten Rogers told WAND News.

BEMENT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO