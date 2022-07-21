ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diva’s Daily Dirt: H.E.R Cast as ‘Beauty’ + Usher Speaks On Verzuz

By Dominique Da Diva
 3 days ago
Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

H.E.R Cast as ‘Beauty’ in ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Film

Beauty surely is H.E.R name and the Grammy-winning singer couldn’t be more excited to headline the live-action/animated rendition of the legendary role.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!” the singer said in a statement. H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, says, “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess.”

This year serves as the 30th anniversary since the original Beauty and the Beast was released.

“It’s very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Well, we surely can’t wait to watch H.E.R slay this role. We love it when they cast people of color for traditionally white princess roles. We are still anxiously waiting to see Halle Bailey in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, expected to be released in May 2023.

This isn’t the only bag the ‘Focus’ singer is tapping into, H.E.R is also slated to be in the upcoming Warner Bros. adaptation The Color Purple.

Usher Speaks On Verzuz

Usher is finally speaking on the possibility of him stepping on the VERZUZ stage with Chris Brown. During a recent interview with E! News, he admitted he saw the promo fake flyer circulating on social media but that a fan must’ve made that because it’s not official.

“It’s not official. No, we’re not doing that,” Usher confirmed. “But I can appreciate what I see.I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that.”

Peep the full interview here:

