To ensure you start on the right foot (literally), step into your stance with your trail leg first. Once you do that, you can set the club down, tilt from your hips to get into proper posture, then align your stance — in that order. This step-in routine helps ensure you’re in the right posture as you determine the proper distance from the ball with every club — an essential step if you want to make balanced and repeatable golf swings.

VERNON HILLS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO