The July 23, 2022 edition of the XL II 90 Live Music Radio Hour previews the 2022 Moon Dance Music Festival, going down July 28th – 30th in Gleason, WI. Joining Rick for the show was Jonathan Schinke of WIJAM and Kimberly’s-own ifdakar, hosts of the festival. Jonathan and Rick discussed the history of the festival, its transformation from a bluegrass focused to multi-genre festival as well as Rick and Jonathan’s mutual excitement for this year’s lineup.

GLEASON, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO