Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.

Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.

“My students were close in heart as I competed. One of the questions the judges asked me was, ‘If you could have any superhero power, what would it be?’ My answer was to be able to speak every language fluently so that I could speak to my students in their native language,” Johnson said.

There were 19 people in the competition for Mrs. California held in Bakersfield in early June. Now that she has won, Johnson will be heading to Las Vegas in August for the national pageant.

The pageant will be at the Westgate Resort and Casino on Aug. 19. Anyone who wants to watch can do so through a live stream at mrsamerica.com .

The current Mrs. America is from Michigan. The last time a California representative won Mrs. America was in 2006.

