ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

By Jose Fabian
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xASr_0goJEzXR00

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.

Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.

“My students were close in heart as I competed. One of the questions the judges asked me was, ‘If you could have any superhero power, what would it be?’ My answer was to be able to speak every language fluently so that I could speak to my students in their native language,” Johnson said.

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove to open in September

There were 19 people in the competition for Mrs. California held in Bakersfield in early June. Now that she has won, Johnson will be heading to Las Vegas in August for the national pageant.

The pageant will be at the Westgate Resort and Casino on Aug. 19.  Anyone who wants to watch can do so through a live stream at mrsamerica.com .

The current Mrs. America is from Michigan. The last time a California representative won Mrs. America was in 2006.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Week 2: More Fun, Less Minors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The second weekend of the California State Fair kicked off with a slight change: minors are no longer allowed through the gate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after 6 p.m. without an adult. Minors who are already inside the gate after 6 p.m. will be allowed to stay. “In my day, when I was younger, you cut your parents loose, and you go.  But nowadays, you need the safety of your parents,” said Felipe Ibarra. Ten-year-old Jazbrielle Cokley sees no problem with not being allowed to walk around without her parents. “I’d kind of rather be with my family,” she said. For many,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.

Sacramento police were no stranger to the tidy Victorian at 1426 F Street. As they went up the steps of the blue-green home on Nov. 11, 1988, a miniature windmill turned lazily in the neat, flower-filled front yard and birds chirped from a decorative wishing well. The officers knocked, and a slight, white-haired woman in coke-bottle glasses opened the door: the landlady, Dorothea Puente.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Elk Grove, CA
Education
State
California State
Elk Grove, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
August, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Fire burns two acres of vegetation near the American River

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, firefighters have responded to vegetation fire along the American River Bike Trail. According to the tweet the fire is approximately two acres. As of 1:50 p.m. there have been no reported injuries or structures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
indybay.org

Thousands of Unhoused to be Swept with No Adequate Shelter in Sacramento

We have been notified that the X Street shelter has not been able to house anybody besides the 68 people already inside due to positive covid tests for over the last 50-plus days. The Sacramento Homeless Union has also been made aware that the other congregate shelters have had similar circumstances and that no bed spaces have been available in months. They continue to perpetuate State sanctioned danger and violence by sweeping belongings, survival gear and removing people from shaded areas in extreme heat with no resources. There is currently a lawsuit moving forward in federal court regarding this (Sacramento Homeless Union versus the City and County of Sacramento)
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs California#Mrs America#Sky River Casino#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Randy Paragary to be honored at California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair and Food Festival will be honoring late Sacramento restaurateur Randy Paragary on Saturday. Chefs who worked at Paragary’s restaurants will be there, and they will be preparing dishes. The chefs will also be talking about their industry and about memories they have of Paragary.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

More than 98% of CA residents live in communities with high covid levels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Center for Disease Control’s transmission map shows COVID-19 activity is increasing across California. The federal agency reports more than 98% of state residents live in areas where COVID-19 activity is high. According to health officials, Omicron subvariant BA.5 is the main cause of the virus’s increased activity. The CDC says […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Salud! This is the most popular tequila in California

¡Arriba, abajo, al centro, pa’ dentro!  It’s the traditional toast that accompanies a shot of tequila, and whether you drink yours straight or chase it with a squeeze of lime, there’s no wrong way to drink it. But data compiled by a website ahead of National Tequila Day indicates that regular tequila drinkers do have a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What are the different emergency alerts in California?

(KTXL) — There are different alerts from law enforcement to notify the public whenever someone goes missing or if a suspect is on the run after attacking an officer.  California’s emergency notification operation goes through the California Highway Patrol, Emergency Notification and Tactical Alert Center, which runs the Amber, Silver and Blue Alert Systems.  Here […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy