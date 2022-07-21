ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Through Midday Friday | 7/21PM

By Lexie Walker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lingering rain showers will continue overnight and through midday tomorrow. With that being said, overall coverage will drop off during the late afternoon tomorrow and eventually diminishing by the end of the day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s to low...

7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry start to the week, rain chances in the next four days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening! Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the morning will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday, skies will be mostly sunny with highs above 100 degrees across Texoma. Afternoon temperatures will be between 101 and 106 throughout the area. Tuesday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and highs above 100 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will remain dry and hot for the majority of the week.
LAWTON, OK
7News First Alert Weather: Summertime weather through next few days with cold front arriving later this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A mild and clear start to this Monday with some muggy conditions expected through much of the day. High temperatures will again be reflective of the middle of summer, though thankfully not as brutal as last week, only topping out at around 105°. With what moisture will be present across Texoma today, heat index values will reach between 107-110° as heat advisories are in place for eastern and southern counties. Continue to practice heat safety, drink lots of water, and take breaks when needed in order to beat the heat and the sun. Some clouds could build in across the area this afternoon, though sky coverage won’t be much more than partly cloudy. Low rain chances will be possible across portions of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas later today, with better potential in southeastern counties, though don’t expect much more than a couple brief and light showers. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
First Alert Forecast: Dry, mostly sunny and hot for the weekend | 7/22PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Weekend highs will be in the low 100s with winds from the south around 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny all weekend long with a few more passing clouds expected on Sunday. While it may be hot, it’ll be a good one to get outside and do something that beats the heat (like heading to the lake or jumping in the pool). Fire danger remains elevated over the next 48-hours so do your part and avoid any/all activities that could create a spark/flame. Check trailer chains, be mindful and dispose properly of cigarettes and follow and obey all burn bans.
LAWTON, OK
Lawton, OK
Z94

Take a Terrifying Road Trip On This Oklahoma Haunted Highway!

Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
LAWTON, OK
Comanche County placed under burn ban

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County has once again been placed under a burn ban, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals. The decision was made by county commissioners at a meeting on Monday, and will last for the next two weeks. During the burn ban, Comanche County...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
The Monarch Migration Will Happen Soon

While you probably wouldn't notice while staying in city limits, the monarch butterfly migration is one of the coolest things to sweep through Oklahoma each year. Hailing from North-Central Oklahoma, I had never noticed it before moving to South Texas fresh out of school. Back in 2004, I had been...
LAWTON, OK
Cyril man dies in wreck early Saturday morning

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cyril man is dead after a collision in Comanche County early Saturday morning. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Gaylon Pahdocony was riding a mountain bicycle when he was hit. It happened 1/10 of a mile north of the intersection...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrated National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday by teaching the community about pioneer heritage. CTHC Board Member Larry Benson said Oklahoma is known for cowboy culture. “It’s a way of life for a lot of people even today,” Benson said. “This...
DUNCAN, OK
Wreck causes partial closure of North and Southbound US 287

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Our crews are on the scene of a wreck just outside of Henrietta. TxDOT posted around 8:15 p.m. that North and Southbound US 287, also referred to as East and Westbound US 82, has been reduced to one lane in each direction. News Channel 6...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
C.E. Benson softball tournament fundraises for children with cancer in SWOK

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rockin T’s Cure for Kids hosted their 11th annual C.E. Benson softball tournament in Temple Saturday. The event raises money for kids in southwest Oklahoma suffering from cancer or other serious illnesses. The C.E. Benson softball tournament is about much more than softball, according to...
TEMPLE, OK
Residents inadvertently fill up cars with diesel after mix-up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We all know that putting diesel in a gas car is sure to end with trouble, but hundreds of residents took to Facebook this week saying they unknowingly did just that when they filled up at a gas station in Wichita Falls. They said they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
This Is Considered The ‘Most Dangerous’ Road In Oklahoma

The "most dangerous" stretch of road in the entire state of Oklahoma is one that a shocking amount of Lawtonians drive at least once each year. No, it's not Lee Boulevard or our beloved and often rowdy "Rogerbahn," it's the highway that delivers music lovers to the Rocklahoma Music Festival each year.
CCMH to start AUA program

Student volunteers at Comanche County Memorial Hospital this summer got to see an area of the hospital many people haven’t seen before. Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t have to crash the party due to somebody getting hurt.
LAWTON, OK
Woman killed, 3 people injured after a rollover crash in Clay County (Clay County, TX)

Woman killed, 3 people injured after a rollover crash in Clay County (Clay County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday evening, a woman lost her life while three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Clay County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident happened at about 7 p.m. on Northbound US 287 near the Little Wichita River just outside of Henrietta [...]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
One dead, three injured in single-vehicle rollover, DPS says

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Police have identified 71-year-old Micueyla Garcia Duran of Wichita Falls as the victim of Friday night’s rollover crash in Clay County. Police say Duran and three others were traveling in a pickup northbound on US 287. The report states that the truck struck the guardrail for an unknown reason causing it to skid into the center median. It eventually rolled several times, ejecting Duran from the car. Police say Duran was the only one not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
CLAY COUNTY, TX

