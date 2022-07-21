ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican region gives Tesla and its suppliers a dedicated border crossing lane

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Customs and Border Protection, however, has given Tesla no such exemption, according to a spokesperson from the agency, so it looks like the ease of access is only one way for now. “For northbound commercial trucks at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, currently there are only the regular cargo...

techcrunch.com

