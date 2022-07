Paris, Tenn.–A whopping total of 1,058 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out at Saturday’s Back to School Bash sponsored by The Shed and the Family Resources Center at the Henry County Fairgrounds. Cars already were lined up at 6:30 a.m. for the event, which started at 9 a.m. Michelle Brewer of The Shed thanked all of the volunteers and groups who participated–and there were many. Paris Pediatrics also was handing out goodie bags for people in line. “We’re very grateful for the donations and volunteers. They all showed up! We have a great community.” Brewer said she and Becky Holland of the Family Resources Center are already planning for next year. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO