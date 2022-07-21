ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DEA warns of deadly drugs at Lollapalooza

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Luis Agostini, public information officer of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how drug dealers looking to capitalize off young concert-goers at this years Lollapalooza might be selling fentanyl-laced products that could lead to an overdose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

