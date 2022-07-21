DEA warns of deadly drugs at Lollapalooza

Filming of Justified: City Primeval has been paused after two drivers who were shooting at each other crashed through the set Wednesday night. The cast and crew, including show star Timothy Olyphant, reportedly hit the ground and took cover when the cars sped through the barricades near Douglass Park on Chicago’s West Side. No one was injured, though authorities did find shell casings sprawled about. The FX crime drama will resume production on Monday, according to Deadline. The limited series will follow Olyphant as a US Marshal who leaves the Appalachian area of eastern Kentucky for Miami. It's a sequel to Justified, which ran from 2010 to 2015 to critical acclaim. The shooting came a day after a parking officer guarding the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in Brooklyn was shot dead. The 31-year-old victim, Johnny Pizarro, was a father of three from Queens. No arrests have been made in that case.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO