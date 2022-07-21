DEA warns of deadly drugs at Lollapalooza
Luis Agostini, public information officer of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how drug dealers looking to capitalize off young concert-goers at this years Lollapalooza might be selling fentanyl-laced products that could lead to an overdose.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
