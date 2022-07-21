ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

UMCH lawsuit: Worthington says Lifestyle Communities not entitled to rezoning, development

By Stephen Borgna, ThisWeek
 3 days ago

In the latest court filings in Lifestyle Communities’ lawsuit against the city of Worthington over the development of the former United Methodist Children's Home property, the city alleged that the property developer does not have a protected interest under the due-process clause.

Lifestyle Communities has alleged in its suit that the city violated its due-process rights, among other allegations, surrounding the company’s attempts to redevelop the 1033 N. High St. property into a mixed-use residential and commercial development.

The company has made three attempts since 2015 to redevelop the property – the most recent of which was rejected by City Council in December – and is alleging the city has obstructed the company's redevelopment attempts.

In the July 1 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division, which was a response to the company’s motion in opposition to the city’s motion to dismiss , the city states that “plaintiffs do not once argue that they are entitled to the rezoning and development they sought. They talk around this critical issue because they must.”

“First, Plaintiffs do not have a carte blanche protected right to ‘put its property to use’ while ignoring existing zoning laws,” the filing stated. “Second, none of ‘the City’s’ representations and actions – even assuming they occurred  – entitles Plaintiffs to their desired rezoning and development. Third, plaintiffs do not have a protected liberty interest to engage in whatever business they elect to pursue. Adopting Plaintiffs’ novel legal theory would effectively overrule the Supreme Court’s long-held approval of local zoning.”

The city submitted another filing July 5, stating that it had become aware that its 19-page filing from July 1 “exceeded the 10 page length limitation contained in Standing Order No. 10 for Judge Sarah Morrison” and acknowledged that it takes “full responsibility for this oversight.”

However, the city states in the filing that “given the length of Plaintiffs’ Complaint, the number of claims at issue, and the length of the initial briefing by both parties, a Reply Brief exceeding 10 pages was required.”

The city declined to comment specifically on the litigation when given an opportunity by ThisWeek.

“There are many procedural steps in the litigation process,” city spokesperson Anne Brown said in an email. “It is still in the early stages and could continue for an extended period of time. We cannot comment further on specific legal strategy.”

Lifestyle Communities’ attorneys hadn't responded to requests for comment as of July 21.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: UMCH lawsuit: Worthington says Lifestyle Communities not entitled to rezoning, development

thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Homeowner kills intruder in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after deputies say a homeowner shot and killed him during a home invasion. According to initial reports from law enforcement, a man gained entry into a house in the 1000 block of Thrailkill Road just before midnight on Sunday. The 9-1-1...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Columbus issues indoor mask advisory as COVID cases rise

The Columbus Department of Public Health issued an indoor face mask advisory for public places on Friday morning following an increase in COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are advising masks should be worn indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status. The advisory however does not require that masks be worn indoors and Columbus Public Health said there are no plans for a mask mandate at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
