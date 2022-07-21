ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Tennessee residents prepare for food tax holiday

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yg6aH_0goJBg7V00

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a tough year when it comes to inflation and groceries.

Starting in August, Tennessee residents will get some relief in the form of a food tax holiday.

The food tax in Tennessee is 4%, so you won’t be saving a ton of money, but it could be enough to splurge on something you may not have before.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

“It’s a good thing. She might be able to have a little extra stuff,” La Vergne resident Annette Cobbs said about her daughter. “Little kids want things that they don’t understand.”

Cobbs buys groceries for both herself and her daughter, who has a child of her own. Between the three of them, Cobbs might save close to $50 with the holiday.

“I typically spend a lot on her groceries,” Cobb said.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced back in March that he would propose a food tax holiday in the 2022-23 fiscal year. That proposal became an official announcement in June.

“We thought that it was most important that we roll back the food tax because that affected Tennesseans directly, as opposed to some taxes that might benefit folks from other states,” Lee said.

When asked why to take money out of the government now, given the state of the economy, Lee defended his actions.

“Families come back from vacations, they start back up to school in August, and, oftentimes, some of their greatest expenses occur then,” he said. “So, there would be a sense that that would be the greatest benefit to occur in all this.”

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

Although it may take some money out of the economy, it’s easy to understand the impact it has on families in Tennessee.

“It is a big impact,” Cobbs said. “Hopefully, it’ll stay. Like it’ll never go back.”

The holiday starts on August 1st. It includes, ‘food and food items,’ but not alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 31

Kevin Syler
3d ago

There is always a reason politicians do things and 99% of the time it has nothing to do with us, it’s all about them and what they can gain from it!!

Reply
11
Angel Bare
3d ago

Needs to be permanent. There are NO VALID "reasons" as to why in any state people should have to pay a tax on any necessity, especially, food.

Reply
6
Jlink
3d ago

Should be against the law to tax food, and Tennessee is one of the few that still does!

Reply(16)
30
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

3 sales tax holidays in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While one is already underway, Tennesseans have two more sales tax holidays to look forward to in the coming weeks. The traditional “back-to-school” tax holiday will take place this coming weekend. Plus, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two other sales tax holidays this year that includes food supplies and gun safety equipment.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee farmers continue to wade through inflation woes

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Like other businesses, Stratton’s wholesale farming business, Stratton Farms, is feeling the pinch of the increase in cost during the rise of inflation. That didn’t stop them from continuing to host this year’s Grainger County Tomato Festival, an event that has been going on...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
La Vergne, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
La Vergne, TN
Government
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

New app aims to provide Tennessee youth with mental health resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rikki Harris knows how difficult it can be for some of her clients to seek help. "I think everybody at some level hesitates because it means we have to be vulnerable and that vulnerability runs deep into our experiences in life that we might not want to talk about, or weaknesses that we struggle with that we're trying to overcome," said Harris, who is the CEO of TN Voices.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Alcoholic Beverages#Tennesseans
fox17.com

This company will pay you $100,000 a year to try out new candy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One candy company is offering someone the chance to eat all the candy they want—and pull in $100,000 a year while doing it. Candy Funhouse is based in Canada. It's looking for someone to try out thousands of different candies and help pick out the candy to sell.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Families upset, out money after Dino Expo cancelled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An event touting a world-class dinosaur exhibition featuring life-size, robotic, animatronic dinosaurs is not coming to Nashville as advertised. The news has left many families upset and out money. A look on Facebook showed that The Dinosaur Festival is taking place this weekend at Bicentennial...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVF

Authorities capture 4 Tennessee inmates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Four inmates who escaped from the Silverdale Detention Center in Tennessee have been captured, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers discovered that the inmates were missing during a headcount early Saturday in a minimum security housing unit, media outlets reported. The facility was...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

The fallout over Hillsdale College, charter schools and Tennessee school districts, explained.

In the last month, three proposed charter schools affiliated with the conservative Michigan-based Hillsdale College were rejected by Tennessee school districts. The denials come on the heels of insulting remarks about teachers made by Larry Arnn, Hillsdale’s president and an ally of Gov. Bill Lee. The fallout could have broader implications for the future of charters in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy