Benton, AR

Benton mother facing charges in death of 3-year-old son

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago
BENTON, Ark. – Benton police say a woman in custody facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old child.

According to Benton Police Department, 31-year-old Nneka Seville of Benton is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son back in February, with additional charges expected.

The Benton Police Department has placed a hold on Seville, but she is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Detention Facility.

Benton police responded to the Chapel Ridge Apartments on February 6 after getting a call concerning an unresponsive child. That toddler was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they were able to locate illegal substances in the home, adding that toxicology reports were able to confirm that the child was able to access them.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information concerning the incident is asked to contact Benton Police.

