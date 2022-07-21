Tulsa's green solution for keeping downtown cool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation opened Cherokee Film Studios in Owasso, Friday. The facility is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country. “The Cherokee Nation Film Office is leading the way in helping grow and diversify Oklahoma’s film and television industry,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee Nation and its businesses have long remained a great community partner, and we are here to stay. Our tribe continues to do our part to successfully build permanent infrastructure and encourage economic growth that creates jobs and expands opportunities for the Cherokee people, and for all of northeast Oklahoma.”

