Tulsa, OK

Tulsa's green solution for keeping downtown cool

By Daniela Ibarra, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country can get hot -- really hot. For the next week, highs are expected to be above 100. In a city like Tulsa, it can feel a lot hotter in places where you're surrounded by concrete...

ktul.com

KTUL

Mayor Bynum recognizes two Tulsa lifeguards for lifesaving efforts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor Bynum recognized two Tulsa Parks lifeguards for the life-saving actions they took to save a person's life at McClure Park. On June 19, James "Gus" Rolston and Julianna Pope assisted in saving the life of an unresponsive park patron. The two employees used CPR,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow announces new trash pick-up schedule to battle heat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announces it will adjust trash pick-up times next week to protect drivers from the excessive heat. Starting Monday, the city asks customers to place trash and recycling out the night before their schedule pick-up day. "Our drivers will begin their...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Minor oven fire at Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andolini's Pizzeria, located on Cherry Street in Tulsa, experienced a minor fire with their oven this morning. The restaurant is currently making sure it is clear to reopen. They said they will announce when they are live for normal operations. Andolini's thanked Tulsa Fire Department...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Performance schedule set for Rocklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma released its schedule of the three-day rock music event on Monday. Rocklahoma returns to Pryor the weekend of Sept. 2, bringing dozens of bands and thousands of fans to the area. Rocklahoma announced it's lineup in early June and just released this schedule for...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

I Heart Mac and Cheese location to open in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The new I Heart Mac and Cheese location is opening in Tulsa on July 27 at 11 a.m. This restaurant is a fast, casual, and customizable concept specializing in not only macaroni and cheese, but grilled cheese sandwiches too. The new location will be at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Opera offering round-trip adventure to Pawhuska

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Opera has partnered with the historic Constantine Theater and is offering a round trip experience to Pawhuska for a night of shopping, dinner, and live music. The group will take a chartered bus to the Pioneer Woman Mercantile on Saturday July 30. There...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa museum hosts comic book signing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Air and Space Museum held a special comic book signing today. Greg Burnham and Marcus Williams are using the history of the Tuskegee Airmen to give their futuristic sci-fi story wings. It's called "Tuskegee Heirs". There are a couple of good reasons they...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

What to expect from upcoming weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday broke the streak of triple digit temperatures, hitting a high of 98. However, triple digit temperatures are still coming. Saturday through Wednesday temperatures above 100 can be expected. The heat index will be at 108 for most of those days. Slightly cooler temperatures on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Cherokee Film Studios

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation opened Cherokee Film Studios in Owasso, Friday. The facility is the first of its kind in Oklahoma and Indian Country. “The Cherokee Nation Film Office is leading the way in helping grow and diversify Oklahoma’s film and television industry,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee Nation and its businesses have long remained a great community partner, and we are here to stay. Our tribe continues to do our part to successfully build permanent infrastructure and encourage economic growth that creates jobs and expands opportunities for the Cherokee people, and for all of northeast Oklahoma.”
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Tulsa officers report 23 pounds of marijuana found behind business

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 18, officers arrested Hilary Wagar after being caught burglarizing a dispensary near East 46th Street and South Sheridan Road. She was arrested and booked for burglary and additional charges. On July 22, a business near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive called...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee man drowns in private pool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Odus Flatt Junior, a 63-year-old man of Muskogee, drowned on July 22. The drowning occurred at a private home in Muskogee County. Flatt was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Muskogee by a medical personnel. There was no flotation device in use. What happened is currently...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KTUL

Roe vs Wade demonstrations continue

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This weekend marks one month since the overturning of Roe v Wade, and at Friday's protest it was clear that at least two things have crystalized during that time. "We absolutely have to vote, we have to vote," said Kathleen Thomas. Number one, the desire...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Locust Grove schools mourning after loss of Kindergarten teacher

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Locust Grove Public Schools has announced the death of Kindergarten teacher Christy Breedlove, who taught at the the Locust Grove Early Learning Center. Locust Grove Superintendent Daniel Stokes says that over the past 24 years, Breedlove invested countless hours in volunteering and supporting the agricultural...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
KTUL

Country music star Mark Chesnutt to perform in Tulsa this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country music artist Mark Chesnutt will be in Tulsa on October 27 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Tickets went on sale July 22 and are $29.50 a piece. Chesnutt is a Beaumont, Texas native and started out by playing alongside his dad Bob...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mike Rowe films TV mini-series in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In association with Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" and "Deadliest Catch" and Trinity Broadcast Network, Impact productions is announcing the third season of "The Story Behind the Story" mini-series. This television series is based on Rowe's popular podcast "The Way I Heard It" which consistently...
KTUL

Sand Springs police identify body found near shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs police have identified the body found Thursday near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. Police identified the body as 27-year-old Ronald Miller of Sand Springs. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. There is no indication of foul play,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Man dies after hitting waste management truck at full speed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died after rear-ending a waste management truck near Apache and Peoria, according to Tulsa Police Department. Officers say the man was driving a double-cab truck and rear-ended a waste management truck stopped at a stop light, Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told police the truck...
TULSA, OK

