Pike County, AL

Pets racking up votes!

By Jaine Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the weekend, felines are far out front in the number of pets entered in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. “But the deadline for entry is not until August 31, so the cats’ lead may not hold,” said Donna Brockmann, humane society president. “Already, we...

www.troymessenger.com

WSFA

State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

2nd annual Down South Music Fest in Opp Friday and Saturday

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier Friday in Opp, workers prepared the location where the two-day “Down South Music Fest”. got underway a few hours ago. It’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 84 “Bypass”. Organizers say they expect several thousand country and rock music fans including large contingents from Dothan, Montgomery, and even Panama City.
OPP, AL
Binx
Troy Messenger

Kids take the stage in Creative Drama Spotlight camp

Now in its 13th year, Troy University’s Summer Spotlight Creative Drama Camp gave over 70 kids the opportunity to experience theatre life last week. Children ages 8-13 were able to participate in playwriting, acting, creative drama, musical theatre and more, culminating in a Spotlight Showcase performance. Gabbie Reeves, a...
TROY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Vendor Fair & White Party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Thursday, July 28th, the Dothan Housing Authority will be hosting a Vendor Fair and a White Party. The Vendor Fair will be taking place at the Doubletree Hotel on Ross Clark Circle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Here anyone wanting to verify a business...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Jeremy Speros selected to serve as Alabama 4-H State Ambassador

The Pike County 4-H will be represented at the state level for the upcoming year by Jeremy Speros, who was recently selected to serve as Alabama 4H State Ambassador. Those selected as an ambassador serve as representatives of the organization, leading and assisting statewide with 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the club year. Speros will serve Alabama 4-H for the 2022-2023 year.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Walter Albritton: ‘Yes, I need Jesus, every day’

Way back in the 50s, the Methodists often sent young preachers, who were still college or seminary students, out in the woods to serve small country churches. These “student” appointments were called “circuits;” a circuit might include three to five small churches. That’s how I got...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Toddler who drowned in Houston County pool identified

TAYLOR, Ala. (WTVY) -A two-year-old boy drowned Thursday evening in a home swimming pool. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Conner Napper. Byrd said the toddler crawled through the doggie door of a relative’s home in Taylor, Alabama and fell into the pool. Charges are not...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

ALEA: Three injured when boat hits tree on Conecuh River

Three people were injured Saturday evening in a boating accident in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to information released by ALEA, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia was operating a 16-foot Alumacraft boat that struck a tree on the Conecuh River just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Cauley was seriously injured and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While some law enforcement agencies are looking to add powerful new SUVs to their vehicle fleet, one Alabama sheriff is focused on something that’s just one horse power, quite literally. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed his office is adding horses to their...

