Storm Tracker Forecast - Minor Cooling Of Our Weather Friday, But It Won't Last Long

The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force has issued a Weather Watch for Monday through Friday for the mountains and high and low deserts. A couple of easterly waves of monsoon moisture coming back in the forecast, bringing a ridge of high pressure over...
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoky skies are drifting over South Lake Tahoe and Truckee area as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County. The smoke is the product of dry grass and timber that is fueling the raging wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park. As of Cal Fire's latest update, the fire was at 0% containment and more than 14,000 acres.
Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
WAWONA, Calif. -- A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of...
Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When thick smoke chokes the sky over Northern California, it affects everyone. On those days with dangerous levels of particle pollution, the safety recommendations are often the same: stay indoors, filter your home's air and wear protective face coverings when needed. New research from Stanford University...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — TheCalifornia Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed three positive cases of bird flu have been detected in wild birds in Northern California. The three cases are in Glenn and Colusa counties. Despite the cases being 90 miles away from Sacramento, the bird team at the Sacramento...
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
There are many beautiful rivers that flow through the Golden State. Some flow through cities and villages, while others flow through the forests and mountains surrounding national parks. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through Yosemite National Park all the way down through the San Joaquin Valley.
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CAL FIRE and the National Parks Service continue to monitor and battle fires across California. The Anzar Fire started Thursday in San Benito County between Gilroy and Salinas, west of Aromas, CAL FIRE said. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 0% contained. The Slate Fire, which also started Thursday, ignited […]
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $660 million for Friday night's draw, the third largest pot in the game's history, according to the California Lottery. Ticket sales always seem to ramp up when the pot reaches stratospheric levels, and some superstitious players might head to places where big jackpot tickets have been sold before.
Wine and liquor consumers in California will soon have to pay an additional fee when purchasing an adult beverage at the shop. The purpose of the extra fee is to make people recycle the bottles, so they may be able to receive their money back if they do so.
California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
