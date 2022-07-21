ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast - Minor Cooling Of Our Weather Friday, But It Won't Last Long

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopefully you were able to quench your thirst Thursday...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke and heat kick off the workweek

The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.
REDDING, CA
paininthepass.info

Chances Of Thunderstorms & Rain Showers All Week

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Southern California Weather Force has issued a Weather Watch for Monday through Friday for the mountains and high and low deserts. A couple of easterly waves of monsoon moisture coming back in the forecast, bringing a ridge of high pressure over...
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
TRUCKEE, CA
Surfline

Code Red Lines in Northern California

There’s been an ongoing battle over the title of “Surf City, California” for years now — Huntington Beach versus Santa Cruz. Well, in case there’s ever been any debate — this summer in particular, with its nagging south winds in SoCal — has proven hands down: Santa Cruz is Surf City. Maybe not for marketing people or tourism agencies, but for surfers. This little south-facing town 72 minutes south of San Francisco has seen more rideable to good days over the last couple months than anywhere else in the state. And while “PUMPING!” is not one of our official report ratings, this last Code Red swell inspired us to reach out to the product team to see if it could be added. (They haven’t gotten back to us yet. Might be the all caps/exclamation mark thing.)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
State
California State
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Oroville area in Butte County

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California Friday evening. The quake hit about 4.3 miles southeast of the Oroville area at around 6:41 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency originally reported that it was a 4.3 magnitude, but downgraded it by 7 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA
KBOS B95

This Is California's Most Beautiful River

There are many beautiful rivers that flow through the Golden State. Some flow through cities and villages, while others flow through the forests and mountains surrounding national parks. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through Yosemite National Park all the way down through the San Joaquin Valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

7 wildfires burning across California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CAL FIRE and the National Parks Service continue to monitor and battle fires across California. The Anzar Fire started Thursday in San Benito County between Gilroy and Salinas, west of Aromas, CAL FIRE said. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 0% contained. The Slate Fire, which also started Thursday, ignited […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

3 new fires start in Northern California over weekend

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Three new wildfires started across Northern California over the weekend while other days-old fires in the state continued to burn, according to the CAL FIRE incidents tracker website. The Rainbow Fire, which started Saturday near Rainbow Ridge and Stagecoach Road northwest of Corning in Tehama County,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California’s Electric High Speed Rail: No Power, No Money, No ‘High Speed’

“If it is built, California’s High-Speed Rail would be the largest public works project in state history. That fact alone appears be intoxicating to state officials, in a perpetual quest to have California be the first state to do anything,” I reported in 2011. That’s how long California’s High Speed Rail has served only as a jobs program and a really bad joke on California voters and taxpayers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Mega Millions Jackpot Worth $660M: Luckiest Bay Area Spots to Get a Ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $660 million for Friday night's draw, the third largest pot in the game's history, according to the California Lottery. Ticket sales always seem to ramp up when the pot reaches stratospheric levels, and some superstitious players might head to places where big jackpot tickets have been sold before.
KCET

Can Desalination Be a Solution for Drought in SoCal?

California is currently suffering through its worst drought in over 1,200 years, a fact painfully illustrated by a hot, dry summer, nearly empty reservoirs, and a historically diminished Colorado River. New water restrictions have gone into effect across the state. As California scrambles to conserve water, desalination plants, facilities that use reverse osmosis filters to purify seawater and transform it into drinking water, have increasingly become part of the discussion.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

