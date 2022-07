It’s possible that Conway’s flower thieves are at it again, or that’s an idea that Lakeside Cemetery Committee member Ben Burroughs is considering. Burroughs says when he went to the cemetery Sunday afternoon (July 17) at about 3 p.m., he saw that two flower urns, dating back to 1906 or the 1920s, had been toppled and one was broken. It’s possible that the second was also broken, he said.

CONWAY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO