Disney+ Debuts First National Treasure: Edge of History Poster

Marvel has officially confirmed that we are getting not one, but two Avengers movies in 2025, roughly six months apart. Avengers movies typically bookended the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios has opted to not have any of these big event films in Phase 4 or 5. Instead, they will opt to put two of them in Phase 6 which will conclude what Marvel is calling "The Multiverse Saga". Needless to say, it's absurdly ambitious and is likely going to be a herculean effort for whoever is tasked with helming this films in the near future. After all, it's likely Marvel will have to begin shooting in 2023 or early 2024 in order to hit these release dates.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO