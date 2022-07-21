ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney+ Debuts First National Treasure: Edge of History Poster

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of San Diego Comic-Con, the first trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History debuted today. The upcoming series is based on the National Treasure films that starred Nicolas Cage back in 2004 and 2007. Cage is not expected to appear in the new show which is set to star...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

David Warner, Star of Titanic, Tron, Star Trek, and The Omen, Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Titanic and The Omen, has died of cancer-related illness at age 80. Warner's family reported the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy hart," according to The Guardian. The family's statement reads, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Officially Announced by Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2022

The future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became more clear during the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where the titles of the next two Avengers movies were revealed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Both films revealed at the panel, and if those titles are any indication of what's to come then the premiere superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dealing with threats that would make Thanos and the Black Order blush. The announcements mark the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the final appearances of Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Secret Invasion's Cobie Smulders Teases Growing Army of Skrulls

During last night's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios unveiled the first look at the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Created Kyle Bradstreet for Disney+, adapting the 2008 Marvel Comics event series of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, Secret Invasion prominently features Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders, as she tries to defend Earth from an invasion. The alien Skrulls are involved, and were the villains of the comic book series that inspired the television show, but their role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the story remains less clear.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Justin Bartha
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Jordan Rodrigues
Person
Antonio Cipriano
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Mira Nair
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dives Into Stone Ocean With Ermes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to bring back the Stone Ocean on Netflix this September, with the previous finale seeing Jolyne Cujoh still trying to save the life of her father, Jotaro Kujo, while also trying to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit. While journeying through Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, Jolyne made a number of allies, with one of the biggest being Ermes Costello. Now, prior to the return of the Stone Ocean, one cosplayer has brought one of Jolyne's strongest friends to life with a pitch-perfect take on the supporting character.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fans React to X-Men 97's Magneto Twist

Marvel Studios is bringing the mutants back into the fold. Developed under the Marvel Animation division, X-Men '97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This series is a direct sequel as well, as the storylines will continue where the original show left off. Fans got a deeper look at the project during Marvel Animation's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, including some official still images that revealed the team's line-up: Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Jubilee. Joining the ranks will be Cable, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Morph as they battle the Hellfire Club of Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw. In a twist, this iteration of the X-Men will be led by their usual arch-enemy: Magneto.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Treasure#Nationaltreasureseries#The Walt Disney Company#Bird
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: AMC Bosses Nixed Rick Grimes Movies for Limited Series According to Report

The world needs Rick Grimes, but in the wake of yesterday's blockbuster Comic Con announcement of a Rick & Michonne spinoff, does the world need a Rick Grimes movie trilogy? According to one report, AMC doesn't think so, with studio brass reportedly opting to tell the final Rick Grimes stories as a limited series rather than finally committing to the long-delayed movies. After the character of Rick, played by Andrew Lincoln, left The Walking Dead, an announcement quickly came that his destiny would be revealed in a series of films that would center on Rick's journey back to his family. Later, Michonne (Danai Gurira) would follow him out into the wilderness in the hopes of finding him and reuniting.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Disney+ Adding New Versions of 'Moana' and 'Encanto'

Disney+ continues its experimentation with new versions of Moana, Encanto and several other hit musical movies. Last week, the streamer announced new "Sing-Along versions" of its classic movies so that fans can have a karaoke-style watch party. The first of these movies was released back in March, and two more were released on Friday, July 22. Several more will follow next month.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: How Many Ultra Instinct Forms Does Goku Have?

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku yet another new variant of his Ultra Instinct form with the newest chapter of the manga, and with it has sparked the question of just how many Ultra Instinct forms Goku actually has at his disposal. When Ultra Instinct was first introduced during the Dragon Ball Super anime's Tournament of Power, it had sparked all kinds of theories about the fact that Goku now reached the same level of gods. But there was also the question of his control over it. As the manga continued to tell the story beyond the anime, we've seen Goku unlock a bunch of different versions of the form.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+

The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Two Avengers Movies Are Releasing in 2025 and Marvel Fans Can't Handle It

Marvel has officially confirmed that we are getting not one, but two Avengers movies in 2025, roughly six months apart. Avengers movies typically bookended the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios has opted to not have any of these big event films in Phase 4 or 5. Instead, they will opt to put two of them in Phase 6 which will conclude what Marvel is calling "The Multiverse Saga". Needless to say, it's absurdly ambitious and is likely going to be a herculean effort for whoever is tasked with helming this films in the near future. After all, it's likely Marvel will have to begin shooting in 2023 or early 2024 in order to hit these release dates.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 First Reactions Surface

Fans who were lucky enough to make it into San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H got to witness the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Luckily, the first reactions to the footage have started to make their way online, and it has left many a fan weepy eyed. Along with confirming Will Poulter will be playing Adam Warlock, the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con 2022 also revealed Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will portray the High Evolutionary. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being billed as the finale for this iteration of the Guardians, and it appears to be exiting on a high note full of emotion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Release Date Officially Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more fantastic. On Saturday, during their mega panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced the first details surrounding their highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. This includes the film's release date, with the long-awaited project set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Staff and Cast Celebrate Manga's 25th Anniversary With Special Message

Netflix is currently in the works with a new live-action One Piece series, and the cast and staff behind it have congratulated franchise creator Eiichiro Oda on the manga's 25th Anniversary! One Piece's manga first launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1997, and this Summer marked a full 25 years since it all began. With the manga now gearing up for the final saga of its run overall, a new feature film hitting theaters later this year, and likely most surprisingly, will be branching out with a new live-action series taking on the East Blue saga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: First Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Art Surfaces Online

San Diego Comic-Con has usually been home to some big reveals throughout the years and this year, Marvel's only getting started. Ahead of the studio's "mega-panel" Saturday night, Marvel Studios visual development head Andy Park unveiled the first official look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including the suits for Stinger (Kathryn Newton) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Released at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con 2022 delivered the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, offering fans the first look at the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel. The month of July offered up promotional art featuring many of the key players in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including Letitia Wright's Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Danai Gurira's Okoye, and Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner. Huerta's role had been a tightly kept secret, but now we know the King of Atlantis appears to be the central villain of the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy