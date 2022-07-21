ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Elementary - Season 2 - Gets Full Season Order by ABC

By Assassin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbott Elementary has been a breakout for ABC, drawing strong ratings and critical acclaim,...

Grey's Anatomy - Season 19 - Midori Francis Joins Cast

The Sex Lives of College Girls star Midori Francis has been cast as a new medical resident in the upcoming 19th season of ABC’s hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. She is the third new addition for next season, joining recently cast Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho. All three play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild from scratch its teaching program in the Season 18 finale.
High School Musical - Episode 3.03 - The Woman In The Woods - Press Release

Episode 303 "The Woman In The Woods" After the cast list is revealed, the campers pack up and embark on Maddox's favorite camp tradition: Newbie Initiation Night! Ghost stories and s'mores abound, but the true centerpiece of the night is "The Legend of the Woman in the Woods," a spooky tale that sends Gina and Ricky on an adventurous quest... into the unknown..
Good Trouble - Episode 4.16 - Mama Told Me - Press Release

Aug. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) – Episode #4016 – “Mama Told Me”. Davia visits home and is forced to face her hometown demons. Gael and Isabella cope with the fallout of their violent encounter. Mariana and the FCGs have to decide between prioritizing morals or profits for the success of their business.
Quinta Brunson
Industry - Episode 2.02 - The Giant Squid - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Debut Date: MONDAY, AUGUST 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) Harper’s (Myha’la Herrold) decision to pursue Bloom (Jay Duplass) over Felim (Andrew Buchan) exposes larger issues between her and Eric (Ken Leung) – and the account. Meanwhile, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) pitches herself for an exciting new opportunity just as her estranged father Charles (Adam Levy) suddenly reemerges, and Robert (Harry Lawtey) takes his pursuit of Nicole (Sarah Parish) to another level.
The Chi - Episode 5.08 - Sweet Thing - Press Release

Valentine’s Day brings unexpected developments. Trig and Shaad hit the town, while Jada and Darnell’s plans are ruined. Emmett makes a mature decision. Jake and Jemma’s day together ends in a confession. Kiesha and Tiff meet up.
Dynasty - Episode 5.19 - But a Drug Scandal? - Press Release

"But a Drug Scandal?" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) HIGHS AND LOWS - As Liam (Adam Huber) struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are all corralled to help, but Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not convinced to join. Adam (Sam Underwood) goes to Blake (Grant Show) for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix). Dominique (Michael Michele) is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom's chagrin. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed Liz Gillies (#519). Original airdate 8/12/2022.
Daredevil: Born Again - Ordered to Series by Disney+

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Season 1 - Review

Based on a book series of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty was an instant hit upon its release last month. The first season focused on the first book of the series and fans were not disappointed. Newcomer Lola Tung portrayed the beloved Belly Conklin, alongside Chris Briney as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher. With both fan favorite moments from the book incorporated word-for-word and new storylines and characters, it was the perfect weekend binge-watch.
Agatha: House of Harkness - Title Changed

San Diego Comic-Con is once again in full swing, and that can only mean one thing: Marvel Studios has returned to Hall H! During the blockbuster Marvel Studios panel at the convention center, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to thunderous cheers and applause to announce what’s coming next out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters and streaming on Disney+.
2022 Character Cup - Prediction Contest

It's time for the 2022 Character Cup prediction contest. Below you will find the official brackets and a ranked list of characters that made it into the Cup. For the second year in a row, Prodigal Son has the top spot! This year we will have 53 characters in the Cup, which means that the top 11 characters get a bye for the first round and will automatically go to round 2. This is not new to the Cup. Last year, we had 61 characters so the top 3 had a bye for the first round.
MOVIES: The Gray Man - Review

The Gray Man feels like another multi-million misfire from the Russo Brothers, who have proven that no amount of money that they are given can make a project interesting. This feels like The Bourne Identity or Mission Impossible but stripped of any sense of thrills, fun or excitement, a laborious , torturous misstep that - perhaps most surprising of all, looks incredibly cheap considering its $200 million budget afforded to it. To put it into context - that's more than Mission Impossible Fallout, at $178m - and Top Gun: Maverick - at $170m; yet I've seen classic Doctor Who episodes with better usage of effects. It's an age old case of Netflix not realising how money works - maybe giving that much budget to the directors of Cherry was a mistake in hindsight, but beyond that - what's surprising is just how much of this is so uninspiring it's hard to care by the end.
Better Call Saul - Fun and Games - Review: The End of Kim and Jimmy

The latest chapter of the final season, “Fun and Games,” demonstrated what the show has mastered so well since the beginning. The ability to bring real, significant issues in people’s lives to the surface and allow the characters to have deep and meaningful conversations about them. The characters of Jimmy and Kim have been so well developed, that fans can’t help but be invested emotionally in every aspect of their lives. Everything about the show is done with such flawless execution. From the writing to the directing, it is easy to forget that the show is a prequel and not a stand alone. It easily could be.
