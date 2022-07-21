ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

Is this a valid will for House of Yahweh leader? Yisrayl Hawkins leaves behind 30+ kids, 200 properties, $5 million in assets

By Erica Garner
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JW4Kt_0goJ6F3E00

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A Callahan County court is set to decide if a will filed in the estate of late House of Yahweh leader Yisrayl Abel Hawkins is valid and can go through probate.

An initial hearing was held Thursday to see if two applicants who initially presented the Will of Yisrayl Abel Hawkins for probate could be named co-administrators of Hawkins’ estate and that they be issued Letters of Administration.

These applicants presented a will to the court that they say was created by Hawkins in 2008, years prior to his death, which occurred October 8, 2021.

The initial applicants are claiming this is a holographic will, which the State of Texas classifies as a will that has been signed by the deceased and is entirely in their own handwriting.

Mobile homes burn to the ground on House of Yahweh compound

Formal objections to this will have also been filed, by potential heirs saying that the will submitted is “typewritten”, not handwritten, so it doesn’t quality as holographic.

If wills are not holographic in Texas, then in order for them to be considered valid in court, they must be signed by two witnesses.

Objectors say only one notary signed the will, so this does not meet the two-witness requirement.

Another discrepancy between the initial request to probate the will and the objections involve Hawkins’ children.

The initial applicants say Hawkins did not have or adopt any additional children after his will was created in 2008, however, the objectors claim that Hawkins had more than 30 children, and only some of them belonged to the wife he was married to when he died. Many of these children will have to be identified and located, according to the objectors.

Another issue, according to the objectors, is the size of Hawkins’ estate. They claim he owns more than $5 million worth of assets, more than 200 pieces of property, more than 10 LLCs that also have properties, and more.

The objectors say that the this is too much for the two initial applicants to handle, and they are requesting a third party who is familiar with probate matters step in. They are also asking that the Court to Determine Heirs of the Decedent and appoint a Dependent Administrator over the estate of the Decedent.

A copy of Hawkins’ will on file at the Callahan County courthouse reads as follows:

“To Whom It May Concern,

I have reason to believe that the municipal department, the law enforcement, etc. are out to kill me. I am told that they intend to assassinate me. So before I am killed, or if Yahweh allows them to kill me, be it known to all that I, Yisrayl Hawkins, do will to the House of Yahweh everything that I own, and I do mean everything.

I only ask that the Priests of Yahweh, the Priests of The House of Yahweh will take car of all the workers, the children, the families, and keep the Work going according to the Laws of Yahweh, as I have established it, under the Inspiration of Yahweh. The persecution has increased because we have exposed the sins of the religions they follow. The Prophet Daniyl said, some will fall, even among those with understanding. Some will fall test to others.

I hope all of you will remain strong. If they kill me, I will be resurrected and will see you at the beginning of the millennium, the 100-year reign of Revelation 20.

I don’t mind dying if it’s Yahweh’s Will. I do hate to die at the hands of men.

Remember, we are the only Prophesied House of Yahweh. We, all who endure until The End, in the Faith Yahweh gives us will have a place in the Kingdom of Yahweh forever. We then will have the Power to stop the evil we all see, that is taking place at this time.

To The House of Yahweh Priests
Please keep all the workers in the same offices we have placed them now. Please make sure they have all their needs met. Please do your best to keep the Work going.

I don’t know how far Yahweh will allow them to go. I pray it’s not far.

I love all of you.

Be faithful to Yahweh and His Laws.

Love, true love.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPtYl_0goJ6F3E00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZGNp_0goJ6F3E00

During Thursday’s hearing, officials determined that there was too much unknown about the will to make a decision on if it qualified for probate, so the validity of the will and what will happen next will be decided in court.

A date has not been set for this hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: God bless the builders

On Sunday morning in downtown Brownwood, Texas, I stayed in bed late for me and then sat around and drank coffee. Later, I slipped out and the heat was already sitting hard on downtown, and I walked down to the corner of Baker Street and Brown. There’d been a big, loud wedding party at the Vault on Saturday night but now the streets were empty, and I looked northwest to the intersection of Baker and Center and the light changed to green but there were no cars. I cut across Baker to Lucille + Mabel, the restaurant and bar where I now serve as bar manager, and it was hard at that moment not to imagine a morning here 110 years ago when this building was a bank. On that morning there would have been no horses and wagons on Sunday morning instead of no cars.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Oak Grove Fire burns 15 acres in Eastland

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fire crews out of and around Eastland are fighting a large grass fire burning within city limits. The Texas A&M Forest Service dubbed this fire, burning Northeast of Eastland at County Road (CR) 328 and CR 165, as the Oak Grove Fire. The Oak Grove Fire, as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, […]
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Major fire burns in the middle of Sweetwater, many without power

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A warehouse in Sweetwater caught fire Saturday evening, prompting assistance from nearby agencies for the ‘major fire.’ This fire began at a warehouse along the 100 block of West Broadway Street. In a Facebook video provided by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service, massive plumes of smoke and wild flames can […]
SWEETWATER, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Matt and Megan McCrane

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A year ago, Shaw’s Marketplace opened its doors in downtown Brownwood and has enjoyed greater success than imagined. Two...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Callahan County, TX
abilenescene.com

Off Your Beaten Path – Northeast Abilene

As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Abby Cadenhead

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood native who has returned home has selected a career path to allow more residents of Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report July 20, 2022

Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, July 20 2022. Receipts totaled 2325, compared to 2884 last week. Comments: Another active week due to the drought. Packer cows and bulls lower due to higher volume of those packer cows and bulls that flooded the market last week. Calves and Yearlings sold steady on an active market and demand was high. Pray for rain!
COLEMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wills#Holographic Will#Ktab#Letters Of Administration
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/22/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from July 15 through July 21:. Steadham, Michael Lawrence, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Bush, Ashleigh Jolene, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mendez, Matthey Tyler, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Rivera, Gorge Eustolio, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Garcia, Anthony James...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two high-profile Abilene murders scheduled for trial on same day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two high-profile murder cases in Abilene are set for trial on the same day, exactly one month away. Luke Sweetser, accused of killing Abilene realtor Tom Niblo in December 2016, and Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller, accused of shooting and killing their neighbor Aaron Howard over a fight about trash in the alley in September 2018, are all set to stand trial August 22, 2022.
KEAN 105

Abilene’s Fire Marshall and Fire Department Ain’t Playing Anymore

Due to the extreme dry season, we're having this summer, fires are popping up everywhere in and around Abilene. The Abilene Fire Department issued a statement saying they will NOT be issuing "warning citations" but will issue actual citations for any burn ban violations or for those burning recklessly. It's a Class-C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco man partially ejected, killed in Polaris ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CISCO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

145 positive COVID results reported this week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 145 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 145 positives this week, 23 were PCR, and 122 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 65 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two arrested for prescription forgery during fraud investigation at Abilene pharmacy

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of Stonecrest Drive – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported someone stole a $400 […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy