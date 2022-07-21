OFD lowers age requirement to 18

OWENSBORO, Ky. ( WEHT ) – Young adults looking for a job now have another option when it comes to careers. The Owensboro City Commissioners had a first reading of a proposal that would change the minimum age to 18 to be a firefighter.

With the national labor shortage going on, this age change isn’t the first one to happen. Changes to age requirements in the service and labor industry have dropped in the hopes of filling more jobs with younger workers. The proposal also reduces the years of experience from three to two years to transfer to the Owensboro Fire or Police Departments.

The ordinance will be discussed next month at their meeting.

