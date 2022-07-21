OFD lowers age requirement to 18
OWENSBORO, Ky. ( WEHT ) – Young adults looking for a job now have another option when it comes to careers. The Owensboro City Commissioners had a first reading of a proposal that would change the minimum age to 18 to be a firefighter.Lack of lifeguards leaves Lorraine Pool high and dry
With the national labor shortage going on, this age change isn’t the first one to happen. Changes to age requirements in the service and labor industry have dropped in the hopes of filling more jobs with younger workers. The proposal also reduces the years of experience from three to two years to transfer to the Owensboro Fire or Police Departments.Jasper Pool closing early due to staffing issue
The ordinance will be discussed next month at their meeting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0