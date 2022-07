EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As crews work to dredge the Ohio River on Thursday, an unusual sight was seen on Eyewitness News tower cameras. A camper trailer was seen parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River on Thursday. At this time, it is not known how someone was able to park the camper on the sandbar. In 2017, a truck was parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River for several days, becoming the source of much speculation and intrigue in Evansville.

