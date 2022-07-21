ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gundersen staffers help people find food resources

By Aaron Xiong
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System staffers are helping people find food resources in their communities.

With gas and grocery prices soaring, people are turning to free pantries within their local areas. Patients in rural communities often have a harder time getting access to food resources than those in urban areas.

“We have a group of volunteers called community resource connectors that are contacting these patients to help them find food resources directly in their local area,” Carla Nelson, a wellness education specialist at Gundersen, said.

Gundersen also encourages people to donate to local food pantries or food banks.

