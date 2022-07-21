West Tulsa power outage impacts over 1,000 customers

PSO rapidly restored power to hundreds of west Tulsa customers.

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m.

“We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.

As of 6:15 p.m., there are only 661 customers without power.

PSO crews are working on getting electricity fully restored.

