ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

West Tulsa power outage impacts over 1,000 customers

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEQVa_0goJ4m3V00
PSO rapidly restored power to hundreds of west Tulsa customers.

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m.

“We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.

As of 6:15 p.m., there are only 661 customers without power.

PSO crews are working on getting electricity fully restored.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Several road projects start on Monday in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Beginning on Monday, July 25th, several road projects will begin around Jenks, the city announced. * Monday, July 25 - “A” Street (between 4th & 7th Street):. A contractor will be restriping the road and will close various lanes during the painting process. There...
JENKS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wayne, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Industry
Local
Oklahoma Industry
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Grass fire burns at least 25 acres in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Limestone firefighters battled a grass fire Sunday night near East 106th Street North and North 177th East Avenue in Owasso. Firefighters say at least 25 acres burned. Some roads were closed to give crews enough space to fight the fire. There were reports of people seeing...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Haunted Highway Becoming Tourist Attraction

A section of Oklahoma's Highway 20, between Tulsa and Pryor, is becoming a tourist sopt for those who like to visit places that are allegedly haunted. The stretch of highway is being touted in several tourist magazines and on social media sites for the sighting of a 10-year-old boy who is hitchhiking on the road. Those who have "met" him say he is wearing non-descript clothing that could be from any era and he is thumbing his away back and forth between the two cities. Drivers who have picked up the ghost hitchhiker say he speaks to them and then disappears from their car. Whether the sightings are true or not, the stories have caught the attention of ghostbusters and haunting experts who are currently investigating.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Water returns to Lake Bixhoma Estates after 11 days

BIXBY, Okla. — People living in Lake Bixhoma Estates finally have water after 11 days. Officials brought in an interim booster pump station and started disinfecting, flushing and reconnecting meters to the system. Amy Southerland is breathing a sigh of relief. “After 11 days of no water we finally...
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Mobile#Cox Media Group#Oklahoma Lsb Pso
News On 6

Broken Arrow Adjusting Trash Pickup Times Due To Heat

The City of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash pickup times. Drivers will begin their shifts earlier to avoid the afternoon heat. For all of this week, customers are asked to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pickup day.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: 3 Juveniles Caught On Roof Of Tulsa Elementary School

Tulsa Police say three juveniles were issued citations for trespassing after police found them on the roof of a Tulsa elementary school. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the school for some suspicious vehicles parked near the building. While police were investigating the cars, they say the school alarm went off, indicating that someone was on the roof.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa Career Expo set for Aug. 17

TULSA, Okla. — Following a recent increase in pay for many City positions, the City of Tulsa will host a Career Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, OK. Attendees will be able to connect one-on-one...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

69-year-old man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy