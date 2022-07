Imagine reporting a case of animal abuse only to have the county turn your name and number over to the alleged abuser. It happens on a regular basis in Broward County. And on June 29, it happened to animal lover Anita Simmons, earning her a barrage of threatening phone calls and text messages from the dog’s owner. “When I find out how you look, I will get up in your damn business,” he snarled ...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO