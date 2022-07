Nearly 8,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County Friday, along with 20 more deaths, but the number of virus patients hospitalized took a sharp downturn. According to state figures, there were 1,247 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, a surprisingly large single-day decline from 1,329 on Thursday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care also dropped, from 142 on Thursday to 120 on Friday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO