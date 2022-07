Parts of far northern San Diego County into Riverside County were placed under a flood advisory Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego. The plume of summer monsoon moisture that normally resides over Arizona has migrated farther west over the last few days. That's allowed for a few mountain showers and storms to develop both Saturday and Sunday. There will be another opportunity for a few of those storms to develop Monday afternoon as well.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO