ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Thousands in Macon-Bibb left without power after severe storm

By Brandon McGouirk
wgxa.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you are reading this on your phone, waiting on your lights to flicker back on, you are not alone....

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Multiple agencies rescue man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Multiple agencies were able to rescue a man from the Ocmulgee River in Monroe County Sunday night. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were called to Georgia Highway 83 at the Ocmulgee River along the Jasper and Monroe County line just after 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, deputies saw a man floating in the middle of the river, being carried downstream with the current. Deputies were able to track him using flashlights while they waited for a boat to arrive on the scene. At one point, the man, later identified as Taylor Romport, went underwater and was struggling to stay afloat. Deputies entered the river to try and rescue him, but the strength of the current started carrying them and Romport even further downstream. Deputies were able to get Romport to grab a limb, and with the help of the boat from the Monroe County Fire Department, he and the deputies were rescued.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Safety tips to keep in mind if lightning strikes your home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The summer months bring storms, and those storms often feature lightning. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says it’s important to be prepared. “In any case, have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms,” Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb said. “You want to have at least two ways out.”
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Lightning strike causes west Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A lightning strike left a home on Peninsula Avenue unlivable. According to Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Michael Williamson, a call came in for a house fire around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews arrived on the scene to find the roof fully engulfed. Williamson says...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
41nbc.com

Body found at I-75/I-16 split

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A body was found over the weekend and now the Bibb County Coroner is working to identify it. Coroner Leon Jones tells 41nbc the body of a white male in his 30s or 40s was found Saturday near the I-75/I-16 split. Jones says the death appears...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Unidentified deceased man found at I-75/I-16 split in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Coroner says authorities are investigating after a deceased man was found over the weekend. Coroner Jones says the body of the deceased person, a white male, was discovered at the I-75/I-16 split near downtown Macon. He was found Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Coroner Jones...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 18-24)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It's time to march forward': Warner Robins vets waiting for final approval of Vietnam Veterans Memorial. According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, the city is negotiating land to house the memorial. Mayor Patrick did not say when the city might be signing paperwork to purchase land, but one of the veterans 13WMAZ spoke with said, she told them, it could be anytime within the next month.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Power Lines#Mobile Device#Georgia Power
wgxa.tv

Flipped motorhome causing delays at 75/475 split in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An RV that has flipped over near the I-75 and I-475 split in Macon is causing delays. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on the I-75 north exit to I-475. G-DOT says two right lanes are blocked, along with the shoulder. Motorists...
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

6 ways to make the most out of Macon’s Bragg Jam festival

In 1999, Macon music icon Brax Bragg’s life was tragically cut short. To honor his legacy, friends organized a jam session to bring Macon musicians together. Local artists played for hours and created such great memories that they decided to do it again the next year — and the next. Now in 2022, we are celebrating 23 years of Bragg Jam.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wgxa.tv

Local Maconite holds a back to school giveaway

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The first day of school is just over a week away. To prepare the little ones for another big year, local Maconites held another back to school giveaway. Besides giving away 200 backpacks, the day also included fun activities from a game truck to nail technicians, and hair cuts. Shay Duffy, the organizer, says its all about inspiring the kids headed back into the classroom.
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Macon men charged with robbery as Maysville man recovers from gunshot

Commerce Police Department detectives have charged two men with robbing a Maysville couple and shooting the husband just after noon Saturday outside a business on U.S. 441 in Commerce. Commerce police have charged 20-year-old Jaiquan Chase and 21-year-old Dailan Alston, both of Macon, with two counts of aggravated assault and...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Greater Bellevue Church in Macon holds back to school bash

MACON, Ga. — Greater Bellevue Church in Macon continued their back to school bash for kids in the community. Cynthia Freeman, the youth director of the church, says that the bash is all about the kids, and making sure they have the materials they need for school. "Some parents...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Dudley softball representing Georgia in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 2 and 0 -- the girls from Dudley are still alive in the Little League World Series Regional Softball Tournament. Dudley Softball is representing Georgia in Warner Robins. They were able to beat Tennessee on Saturday and North Carolina on Sunday. Here's the bracket:. Up...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
850wftl.com

Body with no head discovered in wooded area behind a Burger King

MACON, GA– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a headless human body was discovered behind a Burger King. The discovery was made on Monday on Romeiser Drive, off of Eisenhower Parkway. Authorities say the witness was walking through the woods when they noticed the headless body...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy