Jenks residents are back home after gas leak caused evacuations in Glenwood South

JENKS, Okla. — UPDATE (07/21; 9:19 p.m.) — A spokesperson for ONG confirmed that crews repaired the gas leak, and the residents who were evacuated are now back in their homes.

UPDATE (07/21 7:20 p.m.) — A spokesperson for Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) said crews are onsite working on repairs after a third party hit a gas line while installing fiber optic cables.

ONG said seven houses were evacuated by the Jenks Fire Department.

Douglas Street, between 111th and 112th, is closed due to a major gas leak in the Glenwood South neighborhood in Jenks, Okla., according to the Jenks Police Department.

Jenks Police also said that all residents in this area have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group