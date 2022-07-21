ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High-Fire Danger Burn Ban In Washington County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Monday, June 25, 2022 at 7 a.m., all fire agencies within Washington County will enact a High-Fire Danger Burn Ban, based on a recommendation made by the Washington County Fire Defense Board. Washington County fire agencies include: Banks Fire District #13, Cornelius Fire Department, Forest Grove Fire Department, Gaston Rural...

