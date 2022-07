COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police are still trying to figure out why a 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed into a tree, killing her. Howard County Police Department Public Information Officer Lori Boone said a 36-year-old man was in the passenger seat a the time of the crash, but could not confirm the relationship between the man and the girl. The man, later identified by police as Mario Arturo-Artiga, was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in serious condition.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO