ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Commission on Aging is the first in the state to receive national accreditation

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qoDo9_0goJ1zOL00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Raleigh County Commission on Aging celebrates a milestone. The agency is the only one in the state of West Virginia to be accredited by the National Institute of Senior Centers.

Terri Tilley, the social services director for the group, said Raleigh county seniors deserve the best, and the new certificate shows the Commission’s giving their best. State officials also celebrated the achievement.

“Your senior center is number one, not only in this accreditation but in the entire state, you’re first and you’re number one,” said West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, Jaqueline Proctor.

Tilley said this accreditation is the second the Raleigh Commission on Aging has achieved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Schedules Pair of Upcoming Stops in Harrison County

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Harrison, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm...
PRESTON, CT
WVNS

Raleigh County finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year Award

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced 10 finalists, one of whom is a Raleigh County native, for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers is done in order to bring honor to the profession, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

DHHR closing its Vital Registration Office for three days next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will close its Vital Registration Office part of next week. The DHHR announced Friday that it will close the office from Monday to Wednesday to allow for sanitization due to COVID-19-related illnesses among the staff.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

GreenLight Dispensary opens in Beckley

Beckley – The legalization of medical marijuana has led to the rise of dispensaries throughout the state. Beckley has added another to aid those in need. GreenLight Dispensary opened its latest location on Robert C. Byrd Drive Saturday afternoon, offering a limited array of products including flowers, concentrated oil and cartridges for those with an eligible medical card.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
wchstv.com

Charleston, W.Va. DHHR office temporarily closes due to COVID concerns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials announced Friday the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will temporarily close a Charleston office due to COVID concerns. The Vital Registration Office, located at 350 Capitol St., will be closed from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, for cleaning due...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report six more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Six more deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of an 83-year-old woman from Boone County, an 80-year-old woman from Mingo County, a 62-year-old man from Summers County, a 79-year-old man from Ohio County, a 78-year-old woman from Randolph County and a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Presidents of WVU and Marshall University visit Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–The City of Bluefield welcomed two special visitors to tour the city. Gordan Gee, President of West Virginia University, and Brad Smith, the President of Marshall University came to The Clover Club, a part of The Railyard in Downtown Bluefield. City officials and the big wigs of Mercer County and the City of […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Aging#The Raleigh Commission#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Mercer County Schools provides activities for students at local parks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Schools are known to be the staples of communities- and it’s important they remain active in them. In Mercer County, schools are providing students the chance to continue to learn with fun activities. This is a part of the school system’s community outreach program. How it works is buses travel throughout the county […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley pools to close for several days

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Beckley pools will close over the next several days due to unforeseen circumstances. According to a release from the City of Beckley Events Committee, both the Black Knight and Sharon Dempsey Memorial (New River) Pools will experience unanticipated closures to varying degrees throughout the remainder of the month.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia foster care system lawsuit revived by court

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – An appeals court has revived a federal lawsuit accusing the state of West Virginia of failing to protect children and fix its overwhelmed foster care system. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday sent the lawsuit back to U.S. District Court in Charleston. The lawsuit seeking class-action status was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley building recognized as historic landmark

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A building in Beckley was recognized today with a historical marker. The building that was being recognized is located at 207 South Heber Street. It was recognized by the City of Beckley for being Raleigh County’s first State Police Headquarters in 1920.  Things were different back then. Most of the crimes […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
dailyadvent.com

'The shining example': Distinguished visitors praise Bluefield's accomplishments

Marshall University President Brad Smith, Dr. Patrice Harris and West Virginia University President Gordon Gee address visitors at a reception at the Clover Club in downtown Bluefield, Friday. BLUEFIELD — Bluefield hosted distinguished visitors Friday who praised city leaders and said the city has set an example for the rest of the...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative. When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed plumber

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a suit against an unlicensed Raleigh County plumbing contractor who supposedly scammed at least 7 paying customers of over $5,700 in payments for projects that the contractor never ended up finishing. The lawsuit targets the defendant, Jerry Smales,...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

More shots fired reported in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Dispatch, there were shots fired near Majorcrest Road and Littlesburg road in Bluefield on Sunday night, July 24, 2022. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. No injuries were confirmed due to the shots fired report. Anyone with any information regarding this report of […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
ourcommunitynow.com

W.Va. Week in History- Camp Washington Carver

Named for Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver, Camp Washington-Carver is located at Clifftop, Fayette County. It has the distinction of having been the first 4-H camp for African-America.
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Boone Co. deputies chase man through two WV counties on Thurs.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led deputies through Boone County and into Kanawha County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle committing multiple violations. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled through Boone County and into Kanawha County.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beautification grant helps provide storefront accents to businesses in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Thanks to the City of Princeton, businesses can receive a grant to place signage and renovate storefronts. The Beautification Grant created by the City of Princeton helps both new and existing businesses receive funding to work on facade improvements including signage and outdoor storefront accents. The grant can match a maximum of two […]
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy