UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union General Hospital’s employees are coming together with the community to raise money for a coworker who has breast cancer. Sherri Taylor, Union General’s United Way liaison and human resources, is seeking treatment in Scottsdale, AZ for her third diagnosis of breast cancer. Her insurance will not cover any of the expenses because she is getting out-of-state treatment.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO