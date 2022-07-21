Otsego man, 37, charged in 12-year-old boy’s death

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nurse recovering after being hit by car while attempting to help injured motorcyclist
ANOKA, Minnesota — As a labor and delivery nurse at Mercy Hospital, Amie Page helps people for a living. "She's the kind of person," her daughter Emma Currie said, "who wants to go above and beyond for everybody." Early Friday morning, around 6:30 a.m., Page was on her way...
Minneapolis Police say missing 10-year-old girl found safe on Sunday
Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21st. Newsom is a black female, about 4 feet tall and approximately 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.
Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son
OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
Son of Penumbra Theatre Company founder dies in police custody
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating after a 41-year-old man in their custody was found unresponsive in his cell last Thursday afternoon. They have not identified the man, but court documents show that Lucas Bellamy was released to the Hennepin County Medical Center on...
At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis.
Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states.
Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.
froggyweb.com
Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
Minnesota man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his grandma with a hammer
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother with a hammer in 2015. The Dakota County attorney general’s office announced Friday that Timothy Steele, 42, had been sentenced to 366 months in prison. In October 2015, Farmington police responded to...
Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10
ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton. Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned...
fox9.com
Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
fox9.com
37-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 37-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled into a ditch during a crash on Highway 169 in Hennepin County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a 58-year-old female in a Toyota RAV 4 lost control of her vehicle after she clipped another car.
cbs3duluth.com
1 dead, 1 critical after I-35 crash near Willow River
WILLOW RIVER, MN. (KBJR) - One person has died, another was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday afternoon on I-35. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 near Willow River. Investigators say the driver of a southbound car lost control, went off...
Suspect in custody after shootout with Brooklyn Park police
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested a man Thursday afternoon after the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire during a standoff. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the agency is investigating the shooting and Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said there were no injuries reported. In a press release...
Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano
A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m. The woman,...
Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars
EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes.
Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer. Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman
Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week. Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.
