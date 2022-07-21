ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ID Released For 21-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Uniondale Park

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Uniondale Avenue Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a 21-year-old man who was found fatally shot in a park on Long Island.

Officers in Uniondale responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at Uniondale Avenue Park at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

On Thursday, July 21, police identified the victim as Walter Ochoa Jr., age 21, of Uniondale.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Daily Voice

