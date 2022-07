A 45-year-old man died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Highland on July 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:48 a.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East 3rd Street, east of Tippecanoe Avenue, for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, they found the man lying in the westbound lanes of traffic. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased.

HIGHLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO