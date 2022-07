DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The City of Davenport has launched a new way that the municipality and police will work with the community to find solutions to address gun violence. So far this year, Davenport has had three homicides, 19 non-fatal shootings, and 97 shots-fired incidents. In the last 4 years, 2020 had the most homicides at 12 as well as the most shots-fired incidents at 282. 2021 saw the most shootings with a victim at 44.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO